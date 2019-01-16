

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (26), center, and Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins in March. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A run-it-back theme seems to be the approach the Washington Redskins are taking this offseason despite a disappointing 7-9 campaign in 2018. Bruce Allen will be back as team president for the ninth season. Coach Jay Gruden will return for a sixth season. There are expected changes to the assistant coaching staff, but none have been made outside of special teams coach Ben Kotwica accepting the same position with the Falcons.

The Redskins had a league-high 24 players land on injured reserve this season, and there’s a belief that the would have been much different had the team stayed healthy after a 6-3 start.

Free agency, however, precipitates change and there will be attrition one way or another.

The Redskins have a long list of players ready to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 13, but the returns or departures of the following four will have the biggest impact.

Running back Adrian Peterson

The future Hall of Famer was sitting at home in August before second-round rookie Derrius Guice tore his ACL in his first preseason game. When the Redskins called, Peterson jumped at the opportunity and was even willing to go through a workout to earn a roster spot. The Redskins and the 33-year-old turned out to be a perfect match, and the four-time all-Pro developed into the focal point of the offense. Peterson proved that he wasn’t washed up with 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns, his best performance since the 2015 season.

The seven-time Pro Bowler climbed to No. 8 on the all time rushing yards list and No. 5 in career rushing touchdowns. Peterson plans to keep playing and said he’d like to return to Washington, but it’s unknown whether the organization will be able to keep him. The former MVP played under a one year, $1.015 million deal in 2018, but the performance could earn Peterson a raise as 50 running backs played under contracts averaging more last season, according to salary database Spotrac.

Peterson said he would like to return to the Redskins in 2019 but has to “let the chips fall where they may.”

Guice is the Redskins' future at the position, but Washington’s running backs corps has been injury plagued of late, and both he and Rob Kelley finished the season on injured reserve. Byron Marshall also spent much of the season on injured reserved.

Fox analyst Charles Davis believes there will be some outside interest in Peterson, but teams will be wary of spending too much for a running back that will turn 34-years-old in March.

“I don’t think it’ll be a huge market,” Davis said. “I think it’ll be a market where if he’s targeted, they think he’ll be their lead guy, but they’ll have a backstop in place. He had a fantastic year and I know he thrives on people doubting him, which is fantastic.

“But at the same time, look at his age. The history of the whole thing tells us you don’t pay big money for running backs after 30, even when they have big years. And every year you think, ‘Could this be the last one?’ ”

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The Redskins traded a fourth-round pick to the Packers in late October for Clinton-Dix, a Pro Bowl safety in 2016. He’s expected to be one of the top safeties on the market along with Earl Thomas, LaMarcus Joyner and Tyrann Mathieu.

Clinton-Dix finished the season with 93 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack between Green Bay and Washington, but he struggled at times. The Redskins, however, find themselves in a precarious spot at the position. Starter D.J. Swearinger was cut after publicly criticizing defensive coordinator Greg Manusky following a Week 16 loss. Safety Montae Nicholson, who lost his starting job when Clinton-Dix joined the team, was placed on the non-football illness reserve list after being arrested following a fight outside of a bar near the team’s practice facility.

Washington could be without its top two safeties from 2017 if Clinton-Dix, who made $3.153 million in 2018, signs elsewhere and teams always need talent in the secondary in a pass-happy league.

“I think people will want to get to know him a little bit more and say ‘Okay, what’s gone on the last year and a half, the last couple years?’ ” Davis said. “What makes you comfortable, what makes you uncomfortable? They’ve got to determine what the best play style is for him. Is he a true free safety? Is he better now as a strong? All those things come into play.

“But they’ll have to answer the question, ‘Why the heck did Green Bay get rid of you in the first place?’ ”

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder

The four-year veteran didn’t have the contract year he envisioned after an ankle injury limited him to just nine games in 2018. Expectations were high after quarterback Alex Smith was signed and the two seemed to develop a strong chemistry during training camp. Smith was known for his propensity to work underneath and intermediate routes, which are Crowder’s specialty, but the wideout never recorded a 100-yard receiving game or more than five receptions in a game. His 388 total receiving yards were a career low and his two touchdown catches matched the fewest of his career.

Crowder still is expected to be a commodity on the free agent market in a year without an abundance of big-name receivers. Other slot receivers due to be free agents are Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin, Golden Tate, Chris Hogan and Cole Beasley. The 25-year-old Crowder just finished out his four-year, $2.8 million rookie deal.

“People will want to delve into the injuries and all, but a lot of people think they can get a heck of a player,” Davis said. “Slot receiver, very intelligent, still young, also can return kicks for you. Health isn’t the only reason people get bounced. It hasn’t been catastrophic, just been dinged a bunch.

“When you look at the way offenses are run, slot receivers are a big deal. I think there’d be a bigger market for a guy like Jamison where a lot of people say, ‘Hey, we need our offense to run, this might be one of the guys we can run it through.’ ”

Outside linebacker Preston Smith

Smith is due to hit the market after a perplexing first four years in the league. The 2015 second-round pick started every game the last three seasons and has 24½ career sacks, which ties him for No. 39 among players since 2015. There were high hopes this season with an improved defensive line in a contract year, but Smith’s four sacks were a career low. His 53 tackles, however, were a career high.

Smith is an ideal physical fit for a 3-4 outside linebacker at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds with good speed. But that ability hasn’t always translated to the box score.

Gruden would like to re-sign both Crowder and Smith and said, “They’re going to explode on the scene here very shortly.”

The Redskins do have Smith’s replacement already on the team in 2017 second-round pick Ryan Anderson, should they choose not to pay Smith.

“Just look at the numbers, it’s a roller coaster in terms of just pure numbers,” Davis said. “Up, down. Up, down. Does he still provide significant impact at times? Yes. At the same time, people keep waiting for that breakout to be consistent. That’ll be the question that people have.”

