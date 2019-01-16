

Scottie Montgomery spent the past three seasons as head coach at East Carolina. (Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Scottie Montgomery, the former East Carolina head coach, will be Maryland’s offensive coordinator, according to several people with knowledge of the agreement.

In addition to Montgomery, Penn offensive coordinator John Reagan will be the offensive line coach, and Mike Miller, who worked at Alabama as a graduate assistant, will coach tight ends, a person close to the situation said Wednesday.

Both Montgomery and Reagan visited Washington area high schools Wednesday morning. Montgomery had also attended the Maryland men’s basketball game against Indiana on Friday night with Coach Michael Locksley and Jalen Hurts, the former Alabama quarterback who was considering transferring to College Park.

[Hurts chooses Oklahoma over Maryland as his transfer from Alabama]

The hiring of Montgomery comes days after Locksley lost out on hiring Alabama wide receivers coach Josh Gattis as coordinator to Michigan. On an episode of his weekly podcast released Tuesday, Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh said he called Gattis at 10 a.m. last Thursday after finding out that Gattis was considering a job at Maryland, and that by that afternoon, Gattis accepted Harbaugh’s offer to become offensive coordinator. That left Locksley to shift his focus toward a new coordinator.

“I had to tell some people no, and I had to tell some people I wasn’t coming,” Gattis said on the podcast. “It was a hard day telling those people I wasn’t going to be part of their program because of the previous relationships.”

Montgomery, 40, was fired in November, one game before the end of his third season at East Carolina, after posting a 9-26 record. Before becoming a head coach, Montgomery served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duke, his alma mater, for two years. In both 2014 and 2015, the Blue Devils averaged more than 30 points per game. In 2015, Duke ranked third in the ACC with 439 offensive yards per game after finishing the year eighth in the conference the year before. In 2013, Montgomery coached the Blue Devils' wide receivers and was the passing-game coordinator.

Before Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Oklahoma, Locksley said that he values the experience former head coaches would bring to his staff at Maryland.

“I think when you're bouncing around thoughts, bouncing around ideas, that it's good to have somebody that's had the opportunity to be in that position, to help you maybe make the right choices,” Locksley said.

Reagan was Penn’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, and he’s also worked in the same role at Kansas and Rice. In 2018, Reagan’s offense at the FCS program averaged 340.7 yards per game.

The moves are the latest steps in what has been deliberate process. Six members of Locksley’s staff have been confirmed, but 43 days after the head coach was named the Maryland athletic department has yet to officially announce any of the hirings. There remain five openings just three weeks before National Signing Day, which Locksley said would be a focus for the staff after only six recruits were signed during the early period in December.

Two of the new assistants, John Papuchis (special teams coordinator) and Cory Robinson (defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach), began helping with Maryland’s recruiting efforts not long after Locksley was hired and were later confirmed as staff members by the university. Papuchis was previously North Carolina’s defensive coordinator before the firing of Larry Fedora left him without a job. Robinson worked at Rutgers as the cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Elijah Brooks, who was head coach at Washington area high school power DeMatha, will coach the Terrapins' running backs. He personally announced his job change on social media in December.

Even though Locksley stayed with Alabama as its offensive coordinator through the College Football Playoff, it would not have been unprecedented for him to assemble his staff while working in both roles. When Georgia hired Kirby Smart in December 2015, the school officially named three coaches to the staff on Dec. 12 and retained two more coaches on Dec. 22. A handful of others were also named to staff in early January before Smart arrived at Georgia after the playoff.

Locksley’s tenure with Alabama wrapped up on Jan. 7 when the Crimson Tide lost to Clemson in the national championship game.

Read more:

The Alabama football machine rebuilt Michael Locksley’s career

Michael Locksley won’t be rushed into naming his Maryland football coaching staff

Maryland football plays catch-up during signing period, but Locksley is confident