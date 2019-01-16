Serena Williams will be making an appearance in a Super Bowl rarity, an ad directed by and for women and designed to send a message about empowerment in all phases of life, including love.

Just like her, you can ace your personal and professional lives, she says, delivering a message during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 for Bumble, a dating and networking app for women that says it has expanded its mission in a #MeToo era to help women “make the first move — in life, in love, in business.”

Who better than Serena to star in an ad, directed by A.V. Rockwell, called “The Ball Is in Her Court?”

“We’re living in a world and society where people are starting to see differently and starting to understand that we are just as strong and just as smart and just as savvy and just as businesslike as any other male in this world,” Williams says in the ad for the company, which says it has 47 million users worldwide and calls Williams “the ultimate first mover.”

Last year’s Super Bowl featured only four ads directed by women, all of whom were white, according to Free the Bid, the nonprofit that works to increase the number of female directors in advertising (via AdWeek). There were 42 male directors, it says.

“Every single one of us holds the power to write our own stories,” Williams said in her statement. “I look at my daughter and know it is my duty to pave a powerful path for her, and as Bumble’s global adviser, I can encourage her and women everywhere to think like a champion, define their lives and ultimately, embrace the power we have within.”

Bumble has been around since 2014, when Whitney Wolfe Herd, its founder and CEO, saw that “so many of the smart, wonderful women in my life were still waiting around for men to ask them out, to take their numbers, or to start up a conversation on a dating app,” she writes on the company’s website. “For all the advances women had been making in workplaces and corridors of power, the gender dynamics of dating and romance still seemed so outdated. I thought, what if I could flip that on its head? What if women made the first move, and sent the first message?”

The company has expanded into a networking app and Williams will be its global ambassador, which is particularly important, Herd writes, at a time when “the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have put sexual harassment and gender discrimination at the center of the cultural conversation. I’m more dedicated than ever to helping advance gender equality — and putting an end to the misogyny and toxic masculinity that still plague society. We don’t tolerate hate speech or bad behavior of any sort; Bumble is a platform rooted in kindness and respect.”

That sounds exactly like Williams, whose social activism, like that of many athletes, has been increasing over the last few years. For Williams, she’s now seeing things as the mother of a girl, with the arrival of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017. She brought a wider message to Nike’s “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it,” centered around Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, last fall. “I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric are doing so much more for the greater good,” Williams told reporters at that time, addressing national anthem protests by NFL players. “They really use their platform in ways that [are] really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change."

Especially proud to be a part of the Nike family today. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/GAZtkAIwbk — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 4, 2018

The arrival of Olympia only added to her determination. To that end, she was part of another Nike campaign that aired during the Academy Awards last year. In an ad titled “Until We All Win,” she mentions all the negatives she has heard, whether whispered or shouted.

“I’ve never been the right kind of woman,” she says in a voice-over. “Oversized and overconfident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites. Too motivated for motherhood. But I am proving, time and time again, there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”

She sent that message again from the Australian Open this week, “adding equality isn’t a game. But achieving it will be our greatest victory.”

Williams admitted in an interview with AdWeek that coincided with the Oscars ad that it wouldn’t happen overnight, but that Olympia was the best motivation.

“I want my daughter to be truthful and honest, strong and powerful; to realize that she can impact those around her,” she said in the AdWeek statement at that time. “I want her to grow up knowing a woman’s voice is extremely powerful. As females, we need to continue to be loud and make sure we are heard.”

