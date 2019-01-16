

This was the scene on Jan. 14 at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's security lines. (John Spink / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Associated Press)

A little over two weeks before Super Bowl LIII comes to town, Atlanta’s mayor is sounding dire warnings about the perfect storm that awaits the world’s busiest airport at a time when the Transportation Security Administration is affected by the government shutdown.

“Right now, we have about 70,000 to 80,000 people who go through Hartsfield-Jackson each and every day,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC’s “AM Joy” show over the weekend. “That number will swell. The day after the Super Bowl, which we refer to as ‘Mass Exocus Monday,’ we will have 110,000 going through the airport.”

Her concerns became visible on Monday, when travelers waited nearly 90 minutes in security lines and in a Tuesday news conference, she described the situation, with a shutdown that is the longest in U.S. history, as “uncharted territory. “We are preparing as best we can from our vantage point,” she said.

Preparations for the Feb. 3 game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been going on for years, but it wasn’t possible to anticipate a shutdown that would so severely affect the TSA, whose agents are working without pay. Workers have been calling in sick at double the usual rate, which has caused some airports to experience a shortage of screeners. The Atlanta airport led the nation Monday in screening delays (the maximum standard wait time was 88 minutes) and TSA PreCheck passengers waited 55 minutes, according to CBS News.

“Our goal is for our officers to be visible, for the public to feel safe, be safe, and be able to position ourselves so that we can react immediately to whatever scenario we are confronted with,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters at the news conference. “I think that with anything you can go in with a spirit of confidence if you have prepared, and we have prepared well.”

Law enforcement and the city may be prepared, but there is only so much they control. “Certainly there are factors that we don’t control such as what’s happening with our federal government shutdown and with the long TSA lines,” Bottoms said. “We are continuing to encourage people to get to the airport very early.”

The closer the Super Bowl gets, the greater the worry and the pressure on politicians to find a solution to the shutdown. Republican lawmakers from Georgia are publicly holding the line on the shutdown, but the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that cracks are appearing, especially after Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that the shutdown would cost his airline $25 million this month in lost revenue.

“We’ve got a Super Bowl coming to Atlanta, in about three weeks,” Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson said. “The biggest tourism event in the world this year. What if the largest airport in the world, that’s going to bring people to the largest football game in the world, goes out of business because the TSA strikes? Then you’ve just cost millions of dollars to the United States of America, my home city of Atlanta and others.”

Still, there is no end in sight, with President Trump offering only “brinkmanship,” according to The Post’s Phil Rucker, Bob Costa, Josh Dawsey and Seung Min Kim. “Trump’s advisers are scrambling to build an exit ramp while also bracing for the shutdown to last weeks longer. Current and former aides said there is little strategy in the White House; people are frustrated and, in the words of one, ‘freaking out.’”

Citing senior Republican lawmakers, Costa tweeted Tuesday that they say “the only way this breaks open is if TSA employees stay home and Americans get furious about their flights. That’s the only out, they say. And they’re close to the WH [White House].”

In the process, the biggest sports event of the year may be caught in the middle.

