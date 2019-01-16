

Model Secondary School for the Deaf placed third in the team competition. | Image courtesy of @MSSDeagles (N/A)

Model Secondary School for the Deaf placed third in the 14th annual Willigan Wrestling Tournament, hosted by Maryland School for the Deaf this weekend in Frederick, Md. The Eagles had a cumulative team score of 100 points, falling short of Indiana School for the Deaf (162) and Texas School for the Deaf (145).

The yearly tournament brings together six preparatory schools for deaf students from across the nation for two days of competition. Model previously won the tournament in 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2014 under former head coach Thad Ferguson.

Colton Bazalewski was the 120-lb. champion for Model in the individual competition, his second straight title at the tournament. Maurico Franco (170 lbs) captured his third straight individual championship. Model had four other place winners in the individual competition.

Here are this week’s Top 10 rankings, with teams' dual meet records through Tuesday.

1. Damascus (16-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin' Hornets went 2 for 2 at the tri-meet at Springbrook last week.

Up next: Wednesday at Rockville, 6:15 p.m.

2. Robinson (8-1) LR: 2

The Rams competed in their Senior Night dual meet last week.

Up next: Saturday at Council South Rock, 9 a.m.

3. Battlefield (5-2) LR: 3

Battlefield captured decisive team wins over Stonewall Jackson and Osbourn Park in a doubleheader last Wednesday.

Up next: Judges Invitational, Saturday-Sunday

4. Glenelg (19-0) LR: 4

The Gladiators beat Hammond, 55-5, to secure their fourth straight Howard County Dual Championship.

Up next: War on the Shore Tournament, Friday (TBD)

5. St. John’s (20-3) LR: 5

The Cadets upset the No. 2-seeded Haddonfield (N.J.) at the Virginia Duals to advance to the team finals round, but ultimately fell to Kellam, 48-21.

Up next: Escape the Rock Tournament, Saturday-Sunday

6. Huntingtown (17-9) LR: 6

The Hurricanes dropped Westlake, 76-0, to remain undefeated in SMAC regular season duals.

Up next: Thursday vs. Great Mills and North Point, 5 p.m.

7. Spalding (24-1) LR: 7

The Cavaliers had six pins in their 58-12 win over Northeast.

Up next: Cavalier Duals, Friday-Saturday

8. Springbrook (15-1) LR: 8

Springbrook suffered their first dual meet loss of the season against Damascus, 39-24.

Up next: Grapple at the Brook XXI Tournament, Friday, 4 p.m.

9. Landon (8-5) LR: 9

The Bears got back on track with victories over Georgetown Prep, Woodberry Forest, and Good Counsel.

Up next: Friday at Episcopal, 5 p.m.

10. St. Mary’s Ryken (17-5) LR: 10

The Knights went 3-2 at the Virginia Duals.

Up next: War on the Shore Tournament, Friday

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Leonardtown, Gonzaga