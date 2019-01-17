

DeMarcus Cousins is feeling the hate. (David Zalubowski/AP)

DeMarcus Cousins will make his season debut on Friday night against the Clippers, his first game with the Golden State Warriors after the one-year, $5.3 million deal he signed amid his recovery from a torn Achilles' tendon that he suffered while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans last January. He’s been practicing with the Warriors' G League team to get in shape for his return to the court, so maybe he’s not super familiar with his new NBA teammates quite yet. How else to explain this take, which is either weirdly hot or hotly weird.

[‘It takes just one star’: Will DeMarcus Cousins fuel an NBA trend of rehabbing in the G League?]

You see, DeMarcus Cousins thinks the Golden State Warriors — with Stephen Curry and his lovely seeming wife and his adorable kids and Washington Post subscriber Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant and noted non-dribbler Klay Thompson — are hated more than any other sports team in the country.

“I don’t really pay attention to story lines,” Cousins told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “I mean, they’re gonna say what they have to say. They’re gonna add their opinions. We’re the most hated team in sports.”

Cousins’s answer was in response to a question about NBA fans' angst over the four-time all-star signing on the cheap with the Warriors, who probably don’t need any more talent. Yes, Cousins could have signed with a team that didn’t already have at least 60 wins baked into its schedule, and sure, there are legitimate questions about fairness that the NBA should at least consider, but it’s not like the Warriors or Cousins bent any rules here.

But are the Warriors truly hated more than, say, the Dallas Cowboys or New York Yankees, as Nichols asked him?

“Well, put us up there. I would say the Warriors are for sure. You know they hate Kevin. They hate me. I think the only guy they really like is Stephen. Actually, they may hate him, as well. They hate Draymond Green. But I mean, it is what it is. I can’t worry about that."

Cousins is wrong, of course, because the following teams are more reviled than the Warriors. This list is wholly unscientific but unimpeachable:

Boston Red Sox

New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys

New York Yankees

Alabama football

Duke men’s basketball

Kentucky men’s basketball

Los Angeles Lakers

Any team with LeBron

Manchester United

Globo Gym from “Dodgeball”

The 1980 USSR Olympic hockey team

And then — maybe — you get to teams like the Warriors.

Read more:

NBA London games easily sell out, but basketball just isn’t Britain’s cup of tea

Fancy footwork: Why NBA players love pedicures

Why Bradley Beal and the Wizards are flourishing without John Wall

Turkish prosecutors reportedly seek arrest warrant for NBA player Enes Kanter

‘This is definitely our craziest adventure’: D.C. family heads to London to see the Wizards

Duke’s Zion Williamson should ‘shut it down’ until NBA draft, says Scottie Pippen