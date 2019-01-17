

C.J. Anderson, baby weight and all, delivered for the Rams against the Cowboys. (Robert Hanashiro/USA Today)

As a self-described “fat kid at heart,” C.J. Anderson is accustomed to some of the weight swings and changes that happen from time to time with his body shape. This time, though, his changed physique has attracted national attention — and the cause, according to Anderson, is different from the past.

Cut by the Broncos in April and by the Panthers and Raiders late in the 2018 regular season, the running back who helped Denver win Super Bowl 50 thought his season was over, only to land on Dec. 18 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he and Todd Gurley have formed a formidable twosome. Anderson helped carry the Rams when Gurley was out with a knee injury, and remained a crucial part of the team’s offense last week, even with Gurley back on the field. And the 27-year-old can laugh now about those teams that gave up on him.

“I’m just old and fat,” he joked after rushing for 123 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the divisional-round victory over the Cowboys. That was one of his three consecutive 100-yard performances, dating back to the last two regular-season games with L.A. There have been whispers and cracks about his size along the way, and he admits he’s carrying a few extra lbs.

[20 stats to know ahead of the NFL’s conference championship games]

“Right now, I’m 5-8, about 235, about 10 pounds over what I [usually] am,” he told “The Dan Patrick Show” this week. “I’ve got a baby due in April — got a daughter due in April — so I’m kind of having that man pregnancy weight.”

More battering Ram than sprinter, he and Gurley make a nice 1-2 punch when Gurley is healthy. Gurley, mentioned as an MVP candidate early this season, had 115 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys' formidable run defense. They were the first running back teammates to both top 100 yards in a playoff game since a Denver Broncos postseason win in 1997.

“Everybody has jokes [about] what I weigh or how I look or how I’m built,” Anderson said. “I feel like I’m moving effectively. I feel like trying to put myself in the best position.”

“I can’t go 70 [yards]," Anderson said (via the Rams' website). “Todd can go 70 — 80 if he wants to. From the 40-[yard-line] in, man, you know? When they say the 40 at the [NFL] Combine matters, that’s where it matters.”

And if people are going to make fun of his shape, that’s fine for now. His daughter will arrive this spring and Anderson has plans for shedding his baby weight, although he’ll probably always live up to his “Bam Bam” nickname.

“Obviously next year, with an offseason when you can train and work off some things that you were doing — at one point I was where I was supposed to be,” he said of his weight. “And then after being released from Oakland, thought the year was over, so I actually shut myself down definitely thinking the year was over. Obviously that didn’t happen, but obviously I’m good enough to play, so that’s fine.”

Read more from The Post:

Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LIII

NFL players unveil new social justice initiative leading into playoffs

Dead headsets, paranoia, ‘chasing ghosts’: What it’s like to face Bill Belichick in the playoffs

NFL playoffs ATS picks: Chiefs, Saints, overs are the smart plays