All eyes were on Adam Gase Monday during an introductory news conference announcing he would become the 19th head coach of the New York Jets.

The former Miami Dolphins coach didn’t prompt many headlines for anything he said on Monday, but he did unintentionally steal the show (and immediately take over the Internet) with his unique wide-eyed gaze and cranial mannerisms.

“I’m not trying to win Twitter. I’m trying to win football games,” Jets CEO Christopher Johnson ironically said of the hire Monday, “To paraphrase Wayne Gretzky, he’s coaching to where football is going.”

During an interview Thursday on the Dan Le Batard Show, Gase said he’s chosen to be cut off from mainstream media, thereby ignoring any memes or humorous videos created at his expense.

“I don’t have Twitter, Instagram,” Gase told Le Batard. “I don’t read the Internet. I don’t watch TV. Like, all that stuff — it’s irrelevant to me. To me, it’s pollution of the brain. I really don’t care. That’s how I operate. I’m here to do one thing and that’s to help this organization win. So all that other stuff is irrelevant to me."

Gase said nobody in Jets management talked to him about his eyes after Monday’s event. Le Batard followed up by asking if he felt like he won the news conference.

“I don’t care,” Gase said. “All I know is, did we win any games because of it? Nobody cares.”

Le Batard then asked if he could send the infamous video of Gase’s eyes following around a floating taco, jokingly saying “it’s not a pollution of the brain, it’s just a little bit of litter.”

“No. I don’t want it,” Gase said with a laugh.

The Miami-based radio show host later insisted he send the Jets coach the video, to which the latter jokingly replied, “I’m gonna delete it right away and there’ll probably be an expletive coming back at you.”

In his interview with Le Batard, Gase came across as comfortable and affable, making Monday’s scenario that much more surprising.

The 40-year-old didn’t lose sight of what cost him his last job, and was honest and somewhat self-deprecating about his tenure with the Dolphins.

“We didn’t win enough games,” Gase said when describing what he felt was the fairest criticism of his time in Miami. “Statistically, we weren’t great on either side of the ball. I mean, all that stuff’s fair. I wish we would have won two of those last games and got us to 9-7. We would have only had one loss at home. We would have been 5-1 in the division. There would have been a lot of positive things to build on. But we didn’t do that. We lost those last two games putting us at 7-9. It just really crushed any kind positivity we would have had coming out of that season."

“I don’t know how you say I wasn’t accountable enough,” Gase later said. “I’m not employed there anymore. I was the ultimate accountability, which is: unemployment line.”

Still no official word yet on what actually caused Eyegate.

