

Tom Brady and the Patriots last won a road playoff game 12 years ago against the Chargers. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It is an exercise in nitpicking to point out any on-field flaws of the New England Patriots during their dynastic run with Bill Belichick as their coach and Tom Brady as their quarterback. They are, after all, playing in a remarkable eighth straight AFC title game Sunday at Kansas City. They are seeking their ninth Super Bowl appearance and their sixth Super Bowl title of the Brady-Belichick era.

But there is one small thing: As great as they have been, the Patriots’ dynasty has not traveled all that well. The most dominant team of its era has not been a particularly overwhelming road team during the postseason.

So yes, Sunday’s task is formidable for the Patriots, as much because of the venue as because of the brilliance of a Chiefs offense led by second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s likely MVP this season.

“It’s a tough game,” Brady said during a midweek news conference. “It’s a tough challenge. It’s tough to beat the number one seed on the road. That’s the reality, just like we’re tough to beat at home when we’re the number one seed. It takes a lot.”

Their triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday at Gillette Stadium improved the Patriots’ home postseason record with Belichick and Brady to 20-3. But they are just 3-4 on the road in the playoffs over that span. Their last playoff win on the road came in January 2007.

There are other issues. The Patriots were 3-5 on the road during the regular season, compared to 8-0 at home. They also are returning to the site of one of the low points of Brady’s career. The Patriots last played in Kansas City early in the 2014 season. They lost, 41-14, in an ugly performance on “Monday Night Football” and Brady failed to finish the game, being lifted by Belichick in favor of his backup at the time, Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I don’t think that game has anything to do with this one,” Belichick said at a news conference this week. “We’re going to get ready for Sunday.”

The Patriots looked unusually vulnerable entering these playoffs. Brady has had, at age 41, a good season. But he has not been the league MVP that he was last season at age 40. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has not been as unstoppable. The wide receiver issues the Patriots experienced early in the season resurfaced when Josh Gordon, obtained in a mid-September trade with the Cleveland Browns, left the team and then was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the terms of his most recent reinstatement under the sport’s substance abuse policy.

All of those concerns melted away, however, when the Patriots rolled up 35 first-half points last weekend in a conference semifinal against the Chargers. Brady was as precise as ever. He had help from the running game, as tailback Sony Michel ran for 129 yards. Running back James White had 15 catches and wideout Julian Edelman amassed 151 receiving yards. It was like the Patriots of old, not the old and creaky version.

But that was at home. So, too, was the Patriots’ regular season triumph over the Chiefs, a 43-40 decision in Foxborough, Mass., in mid-October. Now the Patriots must bottle all of that and haul it to Kansas City.

Brady was quick to play the lack-of-respect card following the Chargers game, saying in a televised postgame interview with CBS that “everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games.” It’s probably a stretch for a five-time Super Bowl champion to take that approach. But the Patriots-vs.-the-world stance always has served Brady and Belichick well. Brady continued to embrace the underdog rule during the week.

“It just kind of shows you what people think about what our chances are,” he said. “That’s about it. No more added comment to that.”

The Chiefs were the league’s highest-scoring team during the regular season. But they were ranked 31st in the NFL in total defense. That defense played far better in last weekend’s playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts. But Brady and the New England offense will have to take full advantage of that Kansas City defense Sunday if the Patriots are going to have much of a chance.

“It takes a lot of good football,” Brady said. “It takes a great complementary game. All three phases have to be on point. We’re going against a team that scores a lot of points. ... I think everybody at every position has to play well. That’s what championship games are all about. These aren’t just handed to you on a silver platter and here you go, here’s your trip to the Super Bowl. You’ve got to go fight them out.”

