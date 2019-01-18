

Leonardo Jara of Boca Juniors is poised to come to D.C. United on a one-year loan in time for the opening of training camp Monday. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Leonardo Jara, a starting right back for Argentine power Boca Juniors, is on the brink of joining D.C. United.

According to people close to the situation Thursday night, Boca has tentatively agreed to loan Jara, 27, to the MLS team for the 2019 season. United would then have the option to buy his contract next winter.

Jara would fill a massive void for United, which did not re-sign Nick DeLeon and must wait for Oniel Fisher (ACL injury) and Chris Odoi-Atsem (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) to return to full strength. Without an experienced newcomer, attack-minded midfielder Paul Arriola would be the prime candidate to start at right back.

Jara, one source said, came highly recommended by United star Luciano Acosta. They were teammates at Argentina’s Estudiantes in 2015.

Barring complications, one source said, Jara could arrive in Washington this weekend for a physical.

The Portland Timbers were reportedly also interested in him.

Jara would become the second arrival from Argentina this winter. Midfielder Lucas Rodriguez, 21, is joining United on loan from Estudiantes. He, too, was a member of the 2015 Estudiantes squad.

A fourth Argentine, Yamil Asad, seems unlikely to return after playing on loan from Velez Sarsfield last year. United is at an impasse in negotiations to buy the 24-year-old attacker.

United would likely have to apply targeted allocation money to add Jara to the roster. TAM is funds provided to teams by the league to help offset the salary-cap impact of players earning between $530,000 and $1 million. With TAM, teams are able to avoid classifying someone as a designated player; each team is permitted three DPs only.

Jara has played for Boca Juniors for three years, starting 39 league matches and 19 Copa Libertadores games. His primary position is right back, but he also appeared on the right wing and in central midfield during his career, which began at Estudiantes in 2009. He has made 172 first-division appearances and 141 starts.

During Boca’s run to the Copa Libertadores finals last year, Jara started 12 matches, entered as a sub in one and missed one.

United remains in the market for a potential starting center back and a second-choice forward.

Training camp will open Monday.