

Imagine hitting an ace with this guy watching. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Larry Fitzgerald was already going to play a fun round of golf. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was playing at the prestigious Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla. The club counts PGA players Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy among its members, according to Golf.com.

Golf Digest ranks the course the 12th best in the world, and calls it “majestic.”

Fitzgerald had some exclusive company for his tee time: club president Jimmy Dunne, Obama Foundation board member Glenn Hutchins and the 44th president himself.

Around 1:30 p.m., a great roar erupted from the 13th hole, according to the Golf Channel’s Tim Rosaforte, who was clued in on the foursome’s round.

Dunne narrated the cause for excitement to Rosaforte, who tweeted the tale.

Obama hit the green on the par-3 13th, 170 yards from the blue tee box. Fitzgerald followed with an 8-iron and struck his ball 162 yards on to the green. It rolled the rest of the way like a putt and dropped in the hole for an ace.

The group went wild.

Dunne, Rosaforte reported, waived the course’s no cellphone rule so Fitzgerald could share the good news.

“I’m playing with the President of the United States and I just made a hole in one!” Fitzgerald shouted. “This is unbelievable!”

— Tim Rosaforte (@TimRosaforteGC) January 18, 2019

Rosaforte wrote on Twitter: “The stock shot is 165 yards from the blue tees to an elevated green that almost always plays into an Easterly breeze. It stands as one of the most beautiful holes on the property, with a green up against the sand dunes and the Atlantic Ocean.

“It’s considered one of the hardest 18th handicap holes you could find in golf."

Fitzgerald must wake up with some extra spring in his step every year on Jan. 18. In 2009, he caught three touchdown passes against the Eagles to send the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl. Ten years later, he scored a hole-in-one at one of the nicest golf courses in the world — with Barack Obama watching.

