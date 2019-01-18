

Greg Hardy, shown here in 2015 before an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, will compete in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 143. (Bill Wippert/AP Photo)

UFC President Dana White on Friday strongly defended his decision to place former NFL player Greg Hardy on the same fight card as alleged domestic violence victim Rachael Ostovich, a move that drew criticism when the bouts were announced last month. The former defensive end was convicted in 2014 of assaulting and threatening a woman, although the charges were dismissed on appeal when the accuser could not be located.

White’s company will make its ESPN debut Saturday with UFC Fight Night 143 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Hardy, who is 3-0 in his MMA career, will take on Allen Crowder (9-3) in the main heavyweight bout. Ostovich (4-4) will be facing Paige VanZant (7-4) in the main women’s flyweight bought.

More than a month has passed since the announcement and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who initially took exception to the decision, called out UFC for keeping the card intact — on the same network that is now partnering with the organization.

“I found this decision to be incredibly tone-deaf, to put it mildly,” Helwani said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “There are 43 cards scheduled for 2019. I didn’t understand why Greg Hardy had to be on a) the ESPN debut card and b) the same card as Rachael Ostovich. I didn’t think it was fair to Rachael Ostovich. And I think it’s important to note that ESPN didn’t have a say in any of this. UFC makes the cards. They have the final say on it all. And I just didn’t think that Greg Hardy, considering the fact that he’s just 3-0, that he’s never made it past the first minute in any of his professional fights and he’s only been doing this essentially a year and a half, I didn’t think he earned the right to be on this historic card.”

.@arielhelwani calls the UFC "tone-deaf" for booking Greg Hardy on the same card as Rachel Ostovich. pic.twitter.com/lQNUdswHi7 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 16, 2019

White then took his turn on “First Take” Friday, defending Hardy’s right to be on such a prestigious card.

“This guy paid his dues,” White said. “He lost everything. He’s been building himself up for the last five years. He’s done everything a human being is supposed to do.”

When questioned on the optics of having Hardy fight on the same card as Ostovich, White replied, “Well then tune in and watch him get knocked out if that’s the way you feel about it.”

“The guy deserves to make a living,” White continued. “He’s paid his dues. When I make a decision that this is what I’m gonna do, other people’s opinions don’t matter.”

White reacted to Helwani’s comments, calling the longtime MMA reporter “the type of guy that finds something in everything. It’s always everything.”

“I didn’t go at him, I just said his opinion doesn’t matter to me,” White said. “I don’t care what he thinks. His opinion means nothing to me. I made this decision and this is what I’m gonna do . . . What do I care whether he likes it or not?"

“I’ve been dealing with this guy for a long time. This is what he does.”

Hardy, who spent six seasons in the NFL from 2010 to 2015 with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys, was found guilty of assault and communicating threats to a former girlfriend in July 2014. In late 2015, Deadspin published photos of the alleged injuries suffered by the woman, along with an account of the night in question, with the woman saying Hardy threw her into a bathtub and onto a futon that had numerous guns on it before choking her.

“I do revisit the past at night,” Hardy told the Associated Press Thursday. “I’m haunted and I am a broken man. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to build myself back up.”

In November, Ostovich suffered a fractured orbital bone, allegedly during an attack by her husband and fellow MMA fighter Arnold Berdon. Ostovich’s camp had called off the VanZant fight but she was cleared to fight later that month after receiving a second opinion.

Ostovich says she spoke to Hardy this week to “squash whatever might be happening.”

“Let’s work together and use this to help other people from both sides,” Ostovich said, via the Associated Press. “It wasn’t bothering me. It was just something that was on my mind and on my heart that I wanted to go in and meet with him.”

UFC Fight Night 143 begins Saturday at 10 p.m. on ESPN+.

