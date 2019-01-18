

Braden Holtby, who was hit in the eye last Saturday in a game against Columbus, missed just one start. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said his eye is “back to normal,” so he’ll be back in net on Friday night against the New York Islanders, a game with first place in the Metropolitan Division potentially at stake. Holtby missed just one scheduled start, Tuesday’s in Nashville, due to the injury, which was caused by a high stick getting through his mask and clipping him in the left eye on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It’s been good today,” said Holtby, who also missed Monday’s game as a scheduled day off. “It’s not a thing that’s going to get worse. It’s just a matter of when it calms down. So, now it’s good.”

Coach Todd Reirden said the Capitals don’t plan to recall another goaltender as a precaution. Holtby dressed for both Monday’s and Tuesday’s games, when Pheonix Copley started, but when the Predators got out to a 6-1 lead through two periods Tuesday, Coach Todd Reirden was unable to pull Copley because Holtby wasn’t totally healthy at the time.

[Barry Trotz returns to scene of the sublime, and Alex Ovechkin is happy to see him]

“It’s been a little bit of touch and go,” Reirden said. “Just definitely happy. Any time you can get your No. 1 goalie in there, that’s great for us. Real happy to have him in there tonight for us.”

Holtby has played in 31 games this season with a 17-10-2 record, a .912 save percentage and a 2.85 goals against average. He was named to a fourth straight All-Star Game earlier this month.

“Once the initial tests were done and they said there was no damage that’s going to be long-term, it was just a matter of healing, getting that vision back and it’s good now,” Holtby said.

Orpik ceremony

Along with this game marking former coach Barry Trotz’s first game back at Capital One Arena, there will also be a pregame ceremony to honor defenseman Brooks Orpik for skating in his 1,000th game earlier this week. Trotz, for one, is happy to be in the building for that.

“I don’t think we can win a Cup without Brooks Orpik,” Trotz said. “He had such a great influence on the group over those four years. He’s not an analytic darling, that’s for sure, as the analytics community kept telling me when I was there. But what they don’t understand is all the stuff that really matters at the end of the day, and he’s got it all.”