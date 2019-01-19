

Tom Brady celebrates with Bill Belichick after a Patriots win at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

As if anyone needed reminding, the Patriots are very good in the postseason. But in case that wasn’t clear, someone edited the AFC championship Wikipedia page to emphasis just how frequently they tear through their conference playoffs.

The AFC championship game, as its Wikipedia page usually defines it, is played “by the two remaining playoff seeds, the AFC postseason’s first two rounds. The AFC champion then advances to face the winner of the National Football Conference (NFC) Championship Game in the Super Bowl.”

But according to one user who doctored the page Friday night, “The AFC Championship Game is the annual championship game of the American Football Conference (AFC) where one team gets to play the New England Patriots for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.”



Screenshot taken of the page on Saturday afternoon. (Jacob Bogage/The Washington Post)

The user who made the edits, Andrewr1008, has a history of making changes to pages belonging to New England sports teams and, of course, has a little bit of a point.

Since the 2001 season, the Patriots have been to the AFC championship 13 times, winning it eight times. And the team’s recent stretch of success — Sunday’s game marks the eighth-straight year in which New England has played in the game — has practically solidified the contest’s status as the Patriots Invitational.

Maybe the user was having a bit of fun, maybe he was trying to point out the Patriots' dominance one last time, as media speculation swirls about whether the Chiefs, under star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are ready to seize the AFC crown from Tom Brady and Co.

Either way, the Patriots' Twitter account seemed to have a laugh at the revision.

We didn’t write this, we swear. https://t.co/BC0qPpXxhe — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2019

