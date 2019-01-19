

Ohio State's Duane Washington drives through the defense of Maryland's Jalen Smith, left, Eric Ayala and Ricky Lindo during Friday night's 75-61 Terrapins' win. (Jay LaPrete/AP) (Jay Laprete/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Maryland Terrapins didn’t look like their usual selves in the first half Friday night at Ohio State, struggling with ball security and on the boards. In the second half, their defense changed the game and the home crowd left early.

The Terrapins held the Buckeyes without a field goal for more than six minutes in the second half and pulled away for a 75-61 win, their seventh straight and sixth in a row in the Big Ten.

No. 19 Maryland improved to 16-3, 7-1; the Buckeyes, who lost their fourth straight, fell to 12-5, 2-4.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half, as he continued to silence road crowds with his poise, especially in the final seconds of possessions. Five Terps reached double figures, including Bruno Fernando, the 6-foot-10 sophomore from Angola, who recorded his 10th double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Freshman guard Eric Ayala had to be helped off the court in the second half with an apparent left leg injury. While he did not return, he later walked on his own by the bench without a noticeable limp. Even without him, Maryland had no issue pulling away from the Buckeyes.

C.J. Jackson led Ohio State with 15 points, but his team shot just 39 percent from the field, compared to Maryland’s 58.1 percent with an even better mark from behind the arc, where it made 11 of 17 (64.7 percent).

[It’s been a whole new Maryland basketball season since the Terps' toughest loss]

After leading by seven at halftime, Maryland started the second half with three turnovers — all from Cowan — in fewer than two minutes, allowing Ohio State to score six straight points and forcing Coach Mark Turgeon to take a timeout. Darryl Morsell then hit a three, just his seventh of the season, to end the Buckeyes’ run and begin a 10-0 stretch for the Terps.

Cowan scored five points in the first half on 1-for-5 shooting, but had five assists — including one that gave Aaron Wiggins an open three at the buzzer — and four rebounds through 20 minutes. In the second half, Cowan morphed into his usual late-game self, saving possessions with three-pointers and finding teammates for tough assists. His line also included six assists and four rebounds.

Cowan’s strong play Friday comes on the heels of a 19-point second half Monday against Wisconsin. He put on a similar display at Minnesota earlier this month.

Maryland, which entered third in the country in rebound margin, struggled on the boards early against Ohio State. The Buckeyes out-rebounded the Terps by one in the first half. On offensive boards, though, Ohio State recorded seven compared to the Terps’ two, leading to the Buckeyes’ 12-0 advantage on second-chance points at intermission.

But the Terps’ shooting helped overcome those deficiencies. Maryland headed to the locker room after shooting 62.5 percent from the field, including 7 of 10 three-pointers. Four freshmen combined to finish the half 6-for-6 shooting from behind the arc, with Ayala and Wiggins leading that group with two apiece. By the end of the game, Wiggins hit another three, which tied Cowan’s team high.

With the game tied late in the first half, freshman Jalen Smith nailed a three-pointer, then Morsell turned a steal into an easy dunk. Fernando capped off the Terps’ 8-0 run with a three-point play when he was fouled on a layup. After that, the Terps were never threatened.