

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has hired Nate Kaczor as special teams coordinator. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Washington Redskins have named Nate Kaczor special teams coach to replace Ben Kotwica, who took the same position with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kaczor held the same title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the past three seasons, and the 2019 will be his 12th as an NFL assistant coach. He also had stints with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Redskins' unit ranked eighth last season, per Football Outsiders' special teams rating, a statistic used to rank teams by the number of points received from the five special teams phases. The Bucs were 29th of 32 teams.

[Redskins expected to keep Greg Manusky, after looking at other defensive coordinators]

“We are excited to have Nate join our staff," Coach Jay Gruden said in a statement. "We have had the opportunity to face his special teams play during his time at Tampa Bay and respected competing against him. He is a competitor and we have noticed and admired the intensity his units have played with through the course of his time as a special teams coordinator and assistant coach in the NFL.”

[Redskins have decisions to make with four key free-agent starters]

Tampa Bay punter Bryan Anger set team records for net punting average (42.7) and punts inside the 20-yard line (37) during Kaczor’s first season with the organization in 2016. Both rated in the top five in the league that season.

After a 7-9 season that ended with a disappointing 1-6 stretch, the Redskins' only departure from the coaching staff has been Kotwica. The team decided to keep defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after being linked to meetings with Todd Bowles, Gregg Williams and Steve Wilks. All three accepted defensive coordinator positions elsewhere. Another assistant, longtime inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, requested and received permission to interview for a job as linebackers coach in Green Bay with former Redskins assistant Matt LaFleur.

Read more from The Post:

True Grip: How Michael Thomas became the best receiver in the NFL

For all of their greatness, the Patriots haven’t won a road playoff game since 2007

Matt Hasselbeck says a playoff contender called him about playing in 2018

Baseball is a safer route than football, but it’s not the right choice for Kyler Murray

Which matchup does CBS want in the Super Bowl? It matters less than you might think.