Like all comic bits, Fox’s “Cooper Manning Hour” has had its hits and misses, but Sunday’s episode Baker Mayfield was a keeper.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback joined Manning to do a little baking and allowing Mayfield to display a perfect deadpan as he got in a little dig about the Cincinnati Bengals and a far deeper one about his former Browns coach, Hue Jackson.

"Yeah, anything is better than Hue... I mean you." 😶



It's the season finale of the #ManningHour featuring Baking with @bakermayfield! pic.twitter.com/GX0NXlYauN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 20, 2019

Tasty.

Cooper, the brother of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been doing the comedic bits for Fox since 2015, building on the family’s brand of dry humor, previously demonstrated by the NFL-playing brothers on “Saturday Night Live.”

