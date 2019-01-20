

Jonathan Toews recorded a hat trick to help defeat Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports)

CHICAGO — For the first time this season, the doors to the Washington Capitals’ locker room stayed shut for just a little longer, the players inside asking for more time to talk through their issues after a fifth straight loss. A team meeting such as this one would have happened earlier any other year, but with the Capitals still basking in winning their franchise-first Stanley Cup last season, maybe the depths of the losing streak didn’t feel as low until Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve been leaning back on the fact that, you know, what we went through last year or whatever,” goaltender Braden Holtby said. “It’s time to really move on. We realize if we want to do this again, it’s going to take more hard work than last year.”

With Sunday’s 8-5 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that entered the game with the worst record in the NHL, Washington is on its first five-game skid in nearly five years. Coach Todd Reirden has shuffled his lineup every which way after each of these defeats to no avail; the Capitals have remained sloppy with their execution. Players took responsibility once the locker room did open to media after the game, and while Holtby rejected the notion that the team might be physically fatigued from last year’s long playoff run, he said it’s time to mentally move on.

“Our biggest battle is going to be making sure we’re not complacent,” Holtby said. “It’s one of those things that’s going to be hard, getting over the fact that last year is last year. You move on. We have to figure out a way to be the best we can be this year, because every year the game gets harder. We’re going to need more than last year to have the success we want. Obviously, things aren’t going well right now, but if we use it to our advantage, then maybe it’s a good wake-up call to make sure we’re pushing in the right direction to improve our team, to make us better in the long run.”

Holtby took ownership of the Blackhawks’ first goal of the game, when Brandon Saad easily maneuvered around defenseman Madison Bowey for a shot from the slot at point-blank range 6:36 into the first period. Holtby was screened on Chicago’s next goal, from Patrick Kane 80 seconds later, and fitting for an 11:30 a.m. local puck drop, the Capitals came out sleepy, lacking the urgency they should have felt having lost the past four games.

“I think we’re expecting things to come a little easier for us, and they’re not,” forward T.J. Oshie said. “Things are coming pretty hard right now.”

Perhaps no moment better illustrated the Capitals’ midseason funk than what happened next. Washington entered Sunday with just one five-on-five goal in the past four games, and some much-needed even-strength offense finally came from a surprising source. Veteran defenseman Brooks Orpik, who entered this game with just 17 goals in his 16-season career, beat Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia with a clean shot from the left faceoff circle at 14:25.

It seemed like the sort of thing that could energize the Capitals’ bench, but any momentum was quickly extinguished after a devastating bounce. Twenty-eight seconds after Orpik’s goal, Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov was standing in front of Holtby, and in an effort to bat down a puck that had bounced up in the air, he swatted it into the net, an own-goal that restored Chicago’s lead to two. Jonathan Toews was credited with scoring, and the Blackhawks took a 3-1 edge into the first intermission. Alex DeBrincat scored 2:30 into the second period, a tally that prompted Coach Todd Reirden to pull Holtby for backup Pheonix Copley.

“We’re making mistakes that are leading to greater scoring chances,” Oshie said. “A lot of times before, we’d make mistakes and then guys would respond and cover for guys and if anything, it could maybe be a shot on net. But now we’re making mistakes and that’s multiplied by another mistake and all of a sudden, guys are getting breakaways and that’s just not the way we play.”

The Capitals managed to slice the Blackhawks’ lead to one twice during the game, and twice more they allowed Chicago to restore the cushion shortly after. In the third period, a John Carlson one-timer 3:09 into the period had Washington trailing 4-3, but then center Nicklas Backstrom was called for hooking 23 seconds later. Kane scored his second goal of the game just 13 seconds into the power play, putting the Blackhawks up 5-3.

Washington again whittled the deficit down to one goal when Matt Niskanen scored 13:55 into the third period, the fifth of the Capitals' five goals scored by a defenseman. It took the Blackhawks just 1:02 to halt that comeback. Toews stickhandled around Orlov to lift Chicago to a 7-5 lead with his third goal of the game, prompting hats to hit the ice in celebration of his hat trick. Dylan Strome’s empty-netter gave the Blackhawks eight goals, the most Washington has allowed all season.

“The execution just isn’t there,” Carlson said. “It’s not like we changed everything up and don’t know what we’re doing or are adapting. It’s all on us really. However you want to look at it — what phase of our game is not clicking the most right now is subjective — but there’s enough areas that some nights we clean up one thing and then we get worse at a couple others. We can’t seem to find that consistent balance.”

The Capitals started talking about repeating as champions just days after they won the Stanley Cup in June, and all the while, they’ve acknowledged how difficult it would be. Sunday was another reminder of that, the first time the Capitals could feel this bid starting to slip.

“It’s a tough time right now,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “We just have to get over it and get a win and move forward. It doesn’t matter how we play, where we play, we just need to get a win. It’s just mental for us.”