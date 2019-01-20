

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant talks at the team's annual winter fan convention on Friday, where he called out the division rival Cardinals. (Matt Marton/AP)

We’re in the midst of another dreary baseball offseason, with the hot stove once again struggling to warm up. Huge-name free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado continue what feel like interminable wait periods to sign, and spring training is barely a month away.

So with that in mind, let’s turn to ancient rivals the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, who are trying to inject a little life into the proceedings in the form of some well-done beef.

We begin at the Cubs’ winter fan convention, where third baseman and 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant decided to take shot at St. Louis in a chat with a former Cub, pitcher Ryan Dempster, that was open to fans.

“Who would want to play in St. Louis?” Bryant wondered, per USA Today, during Friday’s sit down. “So boring. It’s so boring. I always get asked like, ‘Where do you like to play? Where do you not like to play?’ St. Louis is on the list where I don’t like to play.”

Dempster, who spent nine seasons of his 17-year career on the North Side, concurred, saying, “I’m like, 'Zero chance in hell. No way. Won’t even go there as a free agent. Not happening.”

There was a tongue-in-cheek tone to the remarks, made in a “comedic moment,” per ESPN. But catcher Yadier Molina, a Cardinal for his entire 15-year career, was hardly amused, and he took to Instagram to share his feelings.

“All stars, elite players and leaders of their teams do not speak bad about any city,” Molina wrote. “There should be respect and you should only play and compete with respect .”

Seems fair, right? Sure.

And that’s when the beef really began to simmer.

“ . . . only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by bryant and dempster ..”

Oh my.

The beef had clearly been served at this point, but Molina’s teammate, outfielder Marcell Ozuna, felt as though it needed some seasoning.

“From outside they speak and talk like tiger but at the end they gonna be like little cat .. #cerorespectforthisstupidplayers #quevivastlouis #LOVESTL,” Ozuna commented on Molina’s post.

Spicy stuff. The Cubs and Cardinals meet for the first time in a three-game set starting May 3 at Wrigley Field. Bryant will get his first taste of a reaction from #BaseballsBestFans when the Cubs travel to St. Louis on May 31.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers, who bested both the Cardinals and Cubs in the NL Central last season and made it all the way to Game 7 of the NLCS, may have been enjoying the show.

