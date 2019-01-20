

Frances Tiafoe celebrates his victory against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their men's singles match on Sunday. (David Gray/AFP/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia — For his 21st birthday, Frances Tiafoe earned himself about the best gift he could have hoped for — a trip to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The Hyattsville native, who grew up on the courts of the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, continued his stunning run at the Australian Open, beating No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (7-1), 7-5, on Sunday in Melbourne Arena.

The sledding only gets harder from here. The unseeded Tiafoe will meet No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal, who later Sunday beat Tomas Berdych, 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).

Tiafoe, who turned 21 on Sunday, survived a five-set thriller earlier in the week over Italian Andreas Seppi to advance to the round of 16.

Tiafoe received treatment on his right forearm at the end of the third set Sunday but broke Dimitrov’s serve in the 11th game of the fourth then held serve to end the 3-hour, 39-minute match.

In typical style, Tiafoe took off his T-shirt, flexed his right bicep and waved to the crowd. Then he sat in his chair and covered his head with a towel.

It’s a big turnaround for the American at the Australian Open. He lost all three singles matches at the exhibition Hopman Cup three weeks ago, then was beaten in the first round at the Sydney International.



Danielle Collins hits a shot against Angelique Kerber during their women's singles match in Melbourne, Australia. (Hamish Blair/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Two-time champ at Virginia notches huge upset

Danielle Collins, a two-time NCAA singles champion from the University of Virginia, stunned No. 2 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany, 6-0, 6-2, to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Collins, who came into Melbourne with an 0-5 singles record in Grand Slam events, hasn’t dropped a set since the first round. And she now has added an upset of Kerber to earlier victories over a pair of seeded women: No. 14 Julia Goerges and No. 19 Caroline Garcia.

Collins, 25, was the more aggressive player throughout and finished with a 29-6 edge in total winners. She will play the winner of the match between American Sloane Stephens (the No. 5 seed) and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia. That match ended too late for this edition.