

George Mason guard Otis Livingston II is mobbed by teammates Justin Kier, left, and Ian Boyd after hitting the winning shot at Eagle Bank Arena (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Otis Livingston II held the ball near midcourt Saturday, the final seconds ticking away with George Mason and Fordham tied at EagleBank Arena. The senior began to make his move, dribbling to his left and sweeping past two screens before stepping back against defender Nick Honor and launching from well beyond the three-point line.

“I knew it was going in,” teammate Justin Kier said later. “If you asked the team right now who we would want to take that last shot, nine times out of 10 — actually, no, 10 times out of 10 — it’s Otis."

It was Otis all the way, coming out of a timeout with the ball in his hands to making the long jumper with six-tenths of a second left in a 71-68 victory in Fairfax -- the Patriots' fifth win in six games to start the Atlantic 10 campaign.

Livingston’s shot capped a 16-4 surge to end the game, avenged a foul he had committed on a three-pointer with 23 seconds left and helped the Patriots (11-8 overall) dodge an upset bid by the Rams (9-9, 0-5).

In that decisive moment, with Coach Dave Paulsen instructing the Patriots to not leave any time left, Livingston said “everything slows down a little bit and gets quiet. It’s just a natural thing: You read a play, see where my guys are on the floor and try to make the best possible read.”

Paulsen had given Livingston the option of penetrating to the basket, finding an open teammate or shooting over the zone.

“We play situational games all the time in practice,” Paulsen said, “and Otis has an uncanny knack of knocking down that shot at the buzzer.”

To the horror of 3,892 screeching spectators, Livingston had waited until about six seconds remained before starting to make his move.

“There is more time than we think it is in those situations and we [often] end up taking not-so-much of a great shot,” he explained. “We think the clock is going down. I knew how much time was left and how much I needed to make a move and get a shot up.”

Livingston finished with 17 points and six assists. His three free throws with 1:21 left had capped a 13-2 run and given the Patriots a 68-66 lead. But after empty possessions by both teams, Livingston fouled Jalen Cobb on a three-point attempt.

“I was mad at myself,” said Livingston, who tied Will Thomas, a member of the 2006 Final Four squad, for the most career starts in program history (118). “My teammates said, ‘You’re good, next play.’ Javon [Greene] said, ‘He’s going to miss one of these free throws.’ Once he missed one, I was like, Whew, we’re good.”

Cobb’s free throws tied the game for the 11th time, setting up Livingston’s heroics. After the go-ahead shot, Kier intercepted a long inboundpass to quell the Rams.

Kier led the Patriots with 18 points to go with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Honor, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard, made four three-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Rams.

The Patriots are a half-game behind first-place Saint Louis (14-4, 5-0) and a half-game ahead of Davidson, Virginia Commonwealth and Dayton, which is Mason’s opponent Wednesday in Ohio.

Saturday’s game was a struggle. There were 21 lead changes and the Patriots trailed 38-34 at halftime, despite shooting 52.2 percent against a disciplined zone.

The Rams penetrated effectively and turned to Honor in the last three minutes of the half for eight points, including a long three-pointer before the buzzer. Fordham was 5 of 13 from that distance in the half — and 10 of 26 overall — against a team that had been limiting A-10 opponents to a league-low 20.6 percent.

In the second half, Fordham used a 13-4 burst to build a nine-point lead with about five minutes left.

“To not play your best and be able to come away with a win and not panic,” Paulsen said, “is a sign of maturity.”

Read more:

No. 1 Duke flexes late, holds off No. 4 Virginia at Cameron Indoor

Watch for the boom: Duke’s Zion Williamson is bringing the thunder

He scored 54 points in the G League. So why can’t he get a shot with the Wizards?

Maryland pulls away late, beats Ohio State for seventh straight win