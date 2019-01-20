

Maryland guard Eric Ayala, right, drives past Radford guard Carlik Jones (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In the Maryland Terrapins' win over Ohio State, freshman guard Eric Ayala could not return to the game after injuring his left hip in the second half. On Sunday, Coach Mark Turgeon said Ayala, a starter, should be able to play Monday against No. 6 Michigan State.

“Eric’s fine,” Turgeon said. “He was just a little stiff the other night in the game, didn’t want to go back in. He felt good yesterday, and he practiced full speed today. So he’s ready to go.”

When Ayala walked by reporters with ice on his hip after Maryland’s game in Columbus, he also said he’d be fine. Following Friday’s win, Turgeon said the staff asked Ayala if he felt he could go back in the game, but the freshman thought he’d hurt the team by playing.

The No. 19 Terps have won their last seven games, while Michigan State sits atop the Big Ten standings with a 7-0 start to conference play. In East Lansing on Monday, the two teams will play for the first-place spot in the league, after then-undefeated Michigan fell to Wisconsin over the weekend. When Maryland played at Michigan State in 2018, the Terps lost, 91-61.

After winning just two road games last year, Maryland (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten) has already won four this season. Three of those have come during this seven-game win streak.

With Ayala expected to play, Maryland will have its full-strength group of starters. The Terps, for the most part, have avoided injuries this season. Sophomore guard Darryl Morsell missed one game with an ankle injury and freshman Jalen Smith sat out a game with an illness, but no other key contributors have had to sit out.

Ayala averages 9.2 points per game, and he leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting (48.4 percent). He’s made at least two three-pointers in four of the last five games. Ayala has shot a handful of wide-open threes, benefiting from Bruno Fernando and Anthony Cowan Jr.'s ability to find open players, but Turgeon said last week the freshman has also hit his share of tough shots from beyond the arc.

“I would like to get Eric more involved and making plays for himself and other people because he’s really good at that,” Turgeon said. “In some games, it happens more than others. It depends on the flow of the game. But Eric can do a lot of things well besides shoot the ball. The more he can be involved in the offense, the better we are.”

