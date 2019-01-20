

There is an 18-year age gap, a record for starting quarterbacks in the playoffs, between the Patriots' 41-year-old Tom Brady, left, and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. (AP Photos)

The Kansas City Chiefs began life as the Dallas Texans, and this week they have had reason to feel like the Dallas Cowboys, a.k.a. “America’s Team.” If there is anything to be gleaned from Twitter polls of fans about which matchup they want to see in the Super Bowl, the vast majority involve Patrick Mahomes and Co. rather than Sunday’s AFC championship game opponent, the New England Patriots.

Or, to put it another way, folks outside of New England would really prefer not to see the Patriots advance, with a recent SB Nation poll of 1,970 fans showing that 69 percent want Tom Brady and Co. to lose this weekend, as opposed to just 12 percent for the New Orleans Saints, 10 for the Chiefs and 9 for the Los Angeles Rams.

That antipathy toward the Patriots, or at least a pervasive sense of weariness, can be presumed to have much to do with the team’s relentless success, now going on almost two decades, plus the allegations of cheating in scandals such as Spygate and Deflategate. However, the result may be a New England squad that goes into Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium with some basis to talk themselves into an “Us against the world” mind-set.

That certainly seems to be the approach Brady is taking, to judge from his comments immediately after he helped beat the Chargers last week. “I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games,” he told CBS’s Tracy Wolfson. That stance doesn’t exactly reflect reality — just because many people don’t want to see you win, it hardly means they don’t think you can win — but in the immortal words of George Costanza, “It’s not a lie, if you believe it.”

Of course, the Patriots are bringing more than just an underdog mentality to the game, in which the Chiefs are, in fact, favored by three points. They have a confidence born of victories in this round in three of the past four years, with two Super Bowl wins in that span, not to mention the many postseason triumphs of the preceding 13 seasons, and a game plan that worked extremely well in last week’s ouster of the dangerous Chargers.

That, however, was in Foxborough, Mass. — where the Patriots also defeated the Chiefs, 43-40, in an epic Week 6 battle — and New England hasn’t fared as well in the playoffs away from home, with a 3-4 record under Brady and Coach Bill Belichick, and no road postseason win since January 2007. Compounding the challenge Sunday will be a Kansas City offense that led the NFL in scoring and finished first Football Outsiders' DVOA by a wide margin, with Mahomes’s huge arm, above-average mobility and impressive improvisational skills meshing wonderfully with a receiving corps that features Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

Just 23 and in his first season as a starter, Mahomes threw for a remarkable 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, but his inexperience could potentially be a factor. Quarterbacks aged 25 and under making conference championship starts have gone just 5-16 (per CBS Sports), which also happens to be the record of the Chiefs in playoff games since winning Super Bowl IV.

After appearing in two of the first four Super Bowls, Kansas City has yet to get back to another one, and its history of postseason frustration could weigh heavily in the frigid air at Arrowhead, whereas New England will be looking to extend the NFL’s greatest dynasty. Thus the Patriots may be the underdog in Vegas and their minds, but the Chiefs and Coach Andy Reid, who lost to Belichick’s crew while helming the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, have their own reasons to feel like David vs. Goliath.

When/where: 6:40 p.m. Eastern at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

TV: CBS.

Announcing crew: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore.

Online: Live stream the game on CBS All Access.

Weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 20. Winds are expected to be calm, 10 to 15 mph during the evening hours.

Odds: The Chiefs are favored by 3. The over/under is 56.

What’s next: Super Bowl LIII. The winner plays the NFC champion, either the Rams or Saints, in a game that kicks off around 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 3 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Blakeman factor: Clete Blakeman, one of the officials who measured the footballs that figured in the Deflategate investigation, will referee his second straight AFC championship game. The Patriots, of course, won last year’s title game to advance to the Super Bowl.

How they got here: The Patriots swatted aside the Chargers, 41-28, with the 41-year-old Brady in vintage, ruthlessly efficient form, as he carved up Los Angeles on 34-of-44 passing for 343 yards and a score, including a postseason record-tying 15 completions to running back James White, while backfield mate Sony Michel ran for 129 yards and had three touchdowns. The Chiefs had a similarly easy time with the Colts in a 31-13 home win in which Mahomes didn’t light up the box score but distributed the ball well, while running back Damien Williams, who has stepped up after Kansas City parted ways with Kareem Hunt in late November, rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Last time they met: Oh, did the barns burn on Oct. 14, in a thrilling contest that went back-and-forth until Patriots kicker Stephen Gotskowski booted a 28-yard field goal as time expired for a 43-40 New England win. Brady threw for 340 yards and a score while Mahomes went for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Since then, Kansas City has lost Hunt, who accounted for 185 yards in that game, but New England is now without wide receiver Josh Gordon, who stepped away from the team amid personal issues.

Title game history: The franchises could hardly have different postseason experiences. New England is playing in its eighth straight AFC championship game and its 13th in the last 18 seasons. (The Patriots are 8-4 in those games.) The Chiefs have played in just one of these games since 1970, a 1994 loss in Buffalo. The Lamar Hunt Trophy, given to the AFC champion, has never been awarded in Arrowhead Stadium, where the late Hunt’s team plays.

Read more on the conference title games:

20 stats to know ahead of the NFL’s conference championship games

John Clayton: 6 things that could decide NFL’s conference title games

Which matchup does CBS want in the Super Bowl? It matters less than you might think.

Jerry Brewer: What could top this captivating NFL season? These conference championship matchups.

Onside kicks have become almost impossible to convert. Will the NFL make a change”

Coach Sean Payton stays aggressive as Saints seek Super Bowl bid: ‘Expect nothing less’

NFL playoffs ATS picks: Chiefs, Saints, overs are the smart plays

In tragedies’ wake, Andy Reid and the Chiefs found success through second chances

For all of their greatness, the Patriots haven’t won a road playoff game since 2007

Yes, the Rams’ C.J. Anderson is a little heavier. It’s that ‘man pregnancy weight.’

Super Bowl LIII planners brace for shutdown problems at Atlanta airport

Dead headsets, paranoia, ‘chasing ghosts’: What it’s like to face Bill Belichick in playoffs

Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery surprises second-graders who wrote him letters of support

Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LIII