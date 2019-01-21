

Championship Sunday was filled with high drama, controversial calls and crazy turns, ending with overtime victories for the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots that set up a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI.

The big story line from the NFC championship game won’t be centered around the Rams advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2001. Instead, the focus will be on mind-boggling decisions by both the coaching staffs and the referees, starting with a non-call late in the fourth quarter that may have cost the New Orleans Saints a Super Bowl appearance.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed a pass to Ted Ginn Jr. that put New Orleans in field goal range at the two-minute warning. Two plays later, with the score tied 20-20 and Los Angeles down to just one time out, Brees targeted wide receiver Tommylee Lewis near the sideline for a potential first down. Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman collided with Lewis before the ball arrived, but no call was made by any official on the field.

“Just getting off the phone with the league office. They blew the call,” Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters after the game. “I don’t know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference call.”



Drew Brees threw a pass toTommylee Lewis on 3rd-and-10. There was obvious contact from Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman that could have drew a penalty but there was no flag.

Not only did the officials blow the call, they cost the Saints a chance to put the game out of reach. According to Brian Burke of ESPN, had the Rams been called for defensive pass interference, the Saints would have been able to run the clock down to about 15 seconds, and attempted a field goal from around the 10-yard line. By his calculations, that would have given New Orleans a 98 percent win probability instead of a 78 percent win probability after the no-call.



How DPI no-call affected the Saints win probability in 2018 NFC conference championship game

To be fair, Payton’s play calling might have cost the Saints the game, too.

Football analyst Warren Sharp noticed early on the Saints were having considerable success running the ball out of “11” personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers), but not doing it enough. That formation got New Orleans almost 10 yards per carry, but the Saints more frequently utilized “12” personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wideouts) and “22” personnel (two running backs, two tight ends and one wideout), managing just 1.8 yards per play out of those formations.

Sharp also noted that the Rams were one of the league’s worst teams at defending against runs out of “11” personnel in 2018, allowing a league-high 6.3 yards per carry.

Saints rushing v Rams by grouping:



•11: 86% success, 9.9 YPC, 7 att

•12: 23% success, 2.2 YPC, 13 att

•21: 33% success, 2.2 YPC, 6 att



The Rams are much worse defending runs from 11. YTD:



55% success (#28)

6.3 YPC (#32)



Saints must call more runs from 11, less from 12/21. — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 18, 2019

Rams Coach Sean McVay also raised some eyebrows with his play calling, especially settling for a field goal on fourth down from the 1-yard line with about five minutes left in the game.

Seth Walder of ESPN calculated Los Angeles would have had a 55 percent chance to win by going for the touchdown, but reduced that to 43 percent with the field goal. Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders wasn’t as optimistic — his findings for the Rams were a 47 percent win probability with a try for the end zone compared to a 35 percent win probability with the field goal — but the sentiment is the same: McVay, known for taking chances, played too conservative.

The AFC conference championship game didn’t have as much controversy but it featured plenty of twists and turns.

The New England Patriots jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the half and were able to take advantage of the Kansas City Chiefs poor run defense, running the ball 25 times on 42 plays. One of the biggest win probability bumps for New England came right before the end of the only first half in which the Chiefs have gone scoreless in six seasons under Coach Andy Reid, including playoffs. Kansas City had the ball at their own 42-yard line with 27 seconds left to go but quarterback Patrick Mahomes was strip-sacked by Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a loss of 10 yards, though he was able to recover the fumble. The Patriots win probability rose from 77 to 90 percent on that play, per ESPN.

Then things got wild in the fourth quarter.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman almost cost his team six points on a muffed punt that was recovered and returned for a touchdown by the Chiefs. The call wound up overturned, but on the very next play, Brady’s pass deflected off Edelman hands into the waiting arms of Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen. Mahomes would find running back Damien Williams shortly after for a 23-yard touchdown, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the night, dropping New England’s win probability from 67 to 35 percent after

Damien Williams is the 1st player in Chiefs history to score 3 TD in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/GfngL4aug8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2019

The Patriots would regain the lead on their next possession after a 10-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive. The Chiefs quickly reclaimed a lead and a few plays later, what appeared to be a game-ending interception by Brady was negated by an offsides penalty. This allowed the Patriots quarterback to orchestrate series of plays that culminated in a four-yard touchdown run by Burkhead, giving the Patriots their third lead of the fourth quarter. Thirty-one seconds later, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit a 39-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Brady and the Patriots would finally put an end to the Chiefs playoff hopes with a 13-play drive that ended with Burkhead’s two-yard TD run, sending New England to the Super Bowl for the third straight year and ninth time since 2001.



Win probability for 2018 AFC and NFC conference championship games

