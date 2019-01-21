

Landon and Hayden Hawes are leading Potomac Falls. (Courtesy Eric Anderson)

Growing up, brothers Hayden and Landon Hawes would spend hours playing basketball in the basement and on the driveway. Years later, they’re still playing together, now for Potomac Falls, where the ties are even more defined: they’re coached by their father, Jeff.

Not only is the family building a sporting legacy (Jeff’s wife and daughter are gymnasts), but it has played a major role in for the Panthers (14-0, 8-0 Potomac District).

“We’ve planned this year for a while… having two sons in the program, we’ve been tight with this group, we’re very close-knit and obviously there’s talent here,” Jeff said. “[Hayden and Landon] love the game and growing up in this house.”

The brothers came up big Friday, as Landon scored 26 points and the two combined for all nine of Potomac Falls’ three-pointers to secure a 74-71 victory over Potomac District rival John Champe.

Although just a year apart, senior guard Hayden and junior forward Landon have come to be quite different, not just in height, but in playing style.

Landon leads the Panthers with 18.2 points per game and towers at 6-foot-4, logging more minutes as a starter. Hayden is 5-foot-10 and comes off the bench as a strong two-way player and shooter.

“Hayden's a real great leader, real hard-nose player, very smart, very distinctive,” Jeff said. “Landon honestly is pretty good… he’s really improved his game; he’s very crafty in how he gets to the bucket.”

Ultimately, their bond and distinguished skill-set have made them a vital part of the Panthers’ identity as they pursue a conference championship.

“They would never admit it, you know how brothers are, but they’re really tight,” Jeff said. “The way they carry themselves is quite different at the end of the day… I’m real proud of [them].”

-Sammi Silber

Georgetown Prep still adjusting a year after IAC title

Sitting in the bowels of the Landon School gym minutes after his team dropped another close game, Georgetown Prep Coach Ryan Eskow talked about blame.

“It’s too easy to blame one thing,” he said. “That’s taking the easy way out. When you blame it stunts your growth. We have to accept the challenge to get better.”

Minutes earlier, the Little Hoyas lost their first game to the Bears since 2010. The 64-63 defeat dropped them to 9-7 on the season, a far cry from last year’s dominant campaign. That team went 20-5 and won the IAC championship. This team is still figuring itself out.

[‘I love big moments’: Canin Reynolds drains deep three-pointer to push Landon past Georgetown Prep]

“We have guys that are adjusting to new roles,” Eskow said. “We’re learning some tough lessons here and there. We just have to keep adjusting. When we lose it’s ultimately on the coaching staff. We have to find ways to win.”

The program graduated a lot of talent last spring, including First Team All-Met selection Jared Bynum. But this year’s roster has plenty of playmakers left over, including forward DeJean Desire and guard Miles Somerville, who led the team with 20 points against Landon. But injuries and an arduous schedule have put the team in a tough spot as they try to keep pace with a strong IAC.

“It’s going to be a very interesting finish in the end because we’re all right there with each other,” Eskow said. “And that’s the kind of league I want to coach in.”

- Michael Errigo

Largo avenges playoff loss to Fairmont Heights

As Largo’s Diallo Whitley tried to pick up his dribble driving to the basket in the fourth quarter Friday night, a Fairmont Heights defender tipped the ball. Instead of landing out of bounds, the ball hit the top of the backboard and bounced around the rim three times before falling through the basket.

The reserve guard’s circus layup with about a minute remaining caused fans and players on Largo’s bench to jump to their feet. It was the perfect ending to Largo’s 65-47 win over Fairmont Heights, which beat the Lions in the first round of last year’s Maryland 1A playoffs.

“Right after the game, Whitley said, “everybody was like, ‘That’s going to be on ESPN.’”

Largo (6-4) lost to Fairmont Heights by 15 points last January but led the Hornets at halftime of its playoff game. Fairmont Heights rallied for a 57-52 victory and later fell to Dunbar in the Maryland 1A championship.

Largo’s leading scorers from that playoff loss, forward Davontae Clarke and guard Christian Magruder, each scored 15 points Friday. The Lions have permitted fewer than 56 points in consecutive games for the first time this season.

“All of my teammates were heartbroken [last year],” Whitley said. “It was kind of a get back for our coach because I know it was a bad moment back then.”

-Kyle Melnick

Balanced Broadneck leads Anne Arundel County

After a thrilling 64-61 victory against rival Old Mill on Tuesday, Broadneck remains the lone undefeated team in Anne Arundel County play. The Bruins have won six games in a row, the last three by five points or fewer.

“Anytime you get a lead, you like to put finishing touches in a game and have it not go down to the wire,” Coach John Williams said. “Those situations usually come down to playing great defense and taking care of defensive boards.”

The Bruins have held their opponents to under 50 points seven times while outrebounding them by 71 this season. But the team’s balanced offense has also been dangerous.

Broadneck has three players — Logan Vican, Michael Cantrell and Jamar Young — averaging double digits in scoring, and five Bruins have scored at least 20 points in a game this season.

“We really stress playing in and out and allowing our bigs to touch the ball, not just dribbling the air out of the ball,” Williams said. “I know as a coach when I’m game-planning for a team that has one main scorer, it tends to be easier to put tougher a scheme. In our case, I would imagine it can be difficult to game plan for us because we have various people that can score whether it’d be inside or outside.”

- David J. Kim