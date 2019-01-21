

Coach Jay Gruden will have to replace a third assistant after the departure of defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have lost another assistant coach: defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is leaving the team to coach cornerbacks at the University of Florida.

Gators Coach Dan Mullen used Gray’s twitter handle in a Monday tweet that read, “Welcome back to #DBU @togray14! Excited to have you and your family in Gainesville!” Gray has changed his Twitter profile photo to a picture of him in a Florida polo shirt and his bio now reads “University of Florida #DBU#.”

The former Virginia Tech standout coached two seasons in Washington. His departure for the college coaching ranks is a return to Florida, where he coached defensive backs in 2016. He coached 10 years at Virginia Tech before his first stint with the Gators.

“Obviously, Torrian brings a high level of familiarity with our program and the Southeastern Conference,” Mullen told the school’s website. “His track record of preparing players for the NFL and his success coaching at that level speaks for itself. Meanwhile, with his strong recruiting ties to the state of Florida and the fact that he played for [defensive coordinator Todd] Grantham in college will make this transition seamless.”

The Redskins pass defense ranked No. 15 in the NFL this season, and the unit dealt with a tumultuous 2018. Cornerback Josh Norman was benched after halftime of a 43-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints as a disciplinary measure. Safety D.J. Swearinger was repeatedly critical of the team and was cut after calling out defensive coordinator Greg Manusky after a Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Safety Montae Nicholson finished the season on the non-football illness reserve list after being arrested for a fight outside of a bar near the team’s practice facilities. Starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar dealt with a lingering nerve issue in his leg and was eventually placed on injured reserve. Rookie cornerbacks Greg Stroman and Danny Johnson were inconsistent in relief.

Gray is the third assistant coach to leave the Redskins this offseason without being fired. Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica took the same position with the Atlanta Falcons, and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti left to coach linebackers in Green Bay.

Read more from The Post:

Redskins hire Nate Kaczor as special teams coach, lose ILB coach Kirk Olivadotti to Green Bay

Redskins have decisions to make with four key free agent starters

Eagles players defend Carson Wentz after scathing report on QB’s ‘selfish’ ways

5 lessons NFL teams can learn from the Super Bowl paths of the Rams and Patriots

NFL will consider making pass interference calls reviewable, after Rams-Saints gaffe