

Guards Edmee Brown-Egue, Aleisha Hopkins and Tara Cousins have led the Wilson girls' basketball team. Brown-Egue and Cousins combine for about 29 points per game. (Courtesy photo/Nadira Ricks)

The week before Christmas in 2017, with Wilson out to a 7-4 start, star guard Tara Cousins suffered a knee injury during practice and missed the rest of the season. Needing a replacement at point guard, Coach Nadira Ricks turned to Edmee Brown-Egue, the team’s starting power forward.

“She’s one of those players that doesn’t complain about anything,” Ricks said. “She just does it.”

Brown-Egue had never played guard, but she was soon running Wilson’s offense during practices and performing ball handling drills. With a young team around Brown-Egue, the Tigers finished 12-13 last season, but Brown-Egue’s experience has made a difference for Wilson this year.

Cousins returned for her junior year, and now playing shooting guard, Brown-Egue has used her facilitating and post-up skills to become a versatile weapon. Averaging about 14 points and 10 rebounds per game, Brown-Egue has helped Wilson rise to the top of the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association standings.

“She went from being a role player to the leader,” said Ricks, who graduated from Wilson in 1990 before playing at Georgetown. “That’s not always easy to shift. I might’ve felt like she had the ability to do certain things, but when she believed it, that’s when it started happening.”

Wilson (13-7, 9-0 DCIAA) didn’t graduate any players from last season and added multiple transfers. Ricks scheduled strong private schools from around the area, such as New Hope and Sidwell Friends, to raise her players’ toughness for conference play.

Wilson, which won the 2016 DCIAA title, runs an up-tempo offense and looks to get out on fast breaks. Wilson is competing with Dunbar and Anacostia at the top of the DCIAA standings, and the Tigers play both those foes over their final four games.

Ricks hopes Wilson will finish more of its layups and limit its turnovers in its championship pursuit. Having Cousins and Brown-Egue makes her more confident her offense will jell.

“Going into this year,” Ricks said, “there were a lot of high expectations.”

-Kyle Melnick

O’Connell hopes a healthy roster can help in WCAC play

The injury bug spent the better part of the early basketball season hovering around O’Connell, as the Knights dropped players left and right. Coach Aggie McCormick-Dix said there have been multiple times this season when she has had fewer than nine players at a practice (there are 13 players on her team).

“We’ve lost a little bit of everything with these injuries,” McCormick-Dix said.

Last week the team lost sophomore Adrianna Smith to an ACL injury in a game against St. John’s. It’s a big blow for the program, but the Knights are hoping it will finally mark the end of the injury woes. Smith aside, the roster is getting healthier, and it’ll be close to full strength for the home stretch of WCAC play.

“At this point the players have to want to grow their game every single practice,” McCormick-Dix said. “We don’t have time for anything else.”

With a 4-4 record in the WCAC, the Knights still have an opportunity to vault into the upper echelon of the conference.

One determining factor could be how the team fares in close games. Three of the Knights’ five losses this year came by four points or fewer. McCormick-Dix is hoping a healthy roster can finish tight contests.

“This is the best conference in the country and you just can’t take a night off,” she said.

-Michael Errigo

McLean learning from its past mistakes

After winning just nine games last season, McLean’s captains were vocal about their disappointment in the offseason. That frustration led to a promise that this year would be different, and so far it has been.

The Highlanders are 11-3 and 4-0 in the Liberty District. They’ve been able to establish a winning culture thanks to a collective commitment to learning from past mistakes.

“We’ve been teetering on the edge of being on the top and being in the middle last year, a lot of our games were lost by less than 10 points, so we were right there,” Sobota said. “Our experience having those games has helped us to know what we have to do to get over the hump and help us to get those wins that we didn’t have last year.”

Their new identity has been years in the making. They’ve benefited from an impressive offensive arsenal, led by junior guard Elizabeth Dufrane, who averages 21.8 points.

However, Sobota insists that the most vital part of the Highlanders’ success has been their leadership, especially from captain and senior guard Mariane Auza.

“She’s the type of kid that does a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet; she’s the one that kids look up to, she’s the one who gets the energy going,” Sobota said. “Her growth and maturity has kind of been a piece of us and have kept our mind-set where it needs to be.”

After defeating Yorktown on Friday, McLean will face another big test Tuesday at South Lakes (12-3, 2-1).

-Sammi Silber

Sherwood’s start has surprised its coach

Take a look at the Montgomery County standings, and an unexpected team sits near the top. Winner of six of the past seven games and known, at best, as a mediocre squad in the past years, Sherwood (11-2) has been a pleasant surprise in Montgomery County.

“If someone had told me we were going to be 10-1 to start the season, no way,” Coach Tim Hobbs said. “Most people looked at Sherwood in the schedule and said there’s nothing to worry about. People are starting to notice what’s happening.”

What may be even more surprising is that a group of freshmen are leading this season’s surge. Four of the top eight in rotation, including three starters, are first-year players.

Angela Nnabue heads the team, averaging 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals. Guard Chase Bell and center Maddie Tringone, both freshmen, are averaging nine points and nine rebounds, respectively.

“They’re performing ahead of the curve,” Hobbs said. “They surprise me every night.”

Though the young Warriors lost to Churchill by 30 points last Wednesday, they responded with an overtime win against Blair on Friday. Every game situation they encounter is a valuable addition to the young squad’s experience.

“They surprise me every night,” Hobbs said. “I like to think it’s a start of something special.”

-David J. Kim