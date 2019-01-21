

After a blown call helped keep the New Orleans from the Super Bowl, the Saints' postgame radio hosts, and callers, were not happy. (Gerald Herbert/Associated Press)

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl after an overtime win Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, but all Who Dat Nation could talk about afterward was a fourth-quarter officiating blunder. As if proof was needed, the evidence was on the local airwaves Sunday night, the epicenter for the heartache and vitriol pulsing through the Bayou.

After the game and deep into Sunday night on “The Point After” — the Saints' radio postgame show on flagship station WWL-AM — aired live from Felix’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar on the New Orleans waterfront. Hosts Kristian Garic and Bobby Hebert lamented the outcome of the game, flagellated the referee who missed the call and fielded the phone calls of equally frustrated Saints fans.

“That call was so bad the NFL is lucky there wasn’t a riot in the Dome,” Hebert screeched in his Louisiana twang.

“The NFL thinks its biggest problem is CTE?” asked Garic. “No, it’s the officiating!”

The play in question came late in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Tommylee Lewis attempted to catch a third-down pass from Drew Brees. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman collided with him well before the ball arrived, and the ball fell incomplete. Had pass interference been called, the Saints probably could have run out the clock before kicking a short game-winning field goal. Instead, the Saints left enough time on the clock for the Rams to put together a drive that set up a tying field goal and then won in overtime, 26-23.

Hebert, fondly known as the “Cajun Cannon,” is a Louisiana native. He played seven seasons for the Saints in the 1980s and 1990s and was audibly pained throughout the show. He urged his callers to find out the official’s identity and grew even more despondent when he learned it was back judge Todd Prukop, who Garic reported lives in Los Angeles.

“Damn,” Hebert shouted. “The fix is on. You gotta be freakin' kidding me. He can go referee UCLA or the Pac-12. That son of a gun!”

Hebert and Garic wondered about NFL referees working other jobs in the offseason.

“The refs, they are lawyers or dentists or professors,” Hebert said. “Go pull teeth or teach a history class or do a settlement case, personal injury or whatever.”

Hebert explained that he owns shirts that read “Cowgirl Hater,” which is presumably meant as an insult of the Dallas Cowboys, and “Goodell Hater,” a reference to the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell. On his next trip to the Silver Slipper Casino, Hebert said, he intends to wear the Goodell shirt.

“Why is this son of a gun doing the Saints-Rams game?” he asked of Prukop. “I ain’t calming down!”

Garic proceeded to outline other instances where Prukop had reportedly made mistakes in 2016 — one instance involving Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and another with New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Prukop is a true cop!” said a caller.

One season ticket holder called in and suggested a lawsuit against the league. “We want our money back,” he said.

“Joe from the Bayou” dialed in to argue that the NFL wanted the Rams, a big-market team, in the Super Bowl. “They have no fan base,” he said. “This is an L.A.-NFL conspiracy. The NFL is a multibillion-dollar business, and that’s exactly what this was: business.”

Another caller — Ross from Newport Beach, Calif. — asked if he was live, then dropped an F-bomb before he was disconnected.

And when a report reached the hosts that Saints Coach Sean Payton had thrown a punch in frustration — maybe in the direction of the refs — Hebert offered, “Sean Payton, go get the refs. Do what you have to do.”

Who else drew Hebert’s ire aside from Prukop? Good question. The Rams' Spanish language radio booth was also on the chopping block.

“I was in the press box,” Hebert said. “I was ready to punch the Spanish radio with the Rams. They were all excited. Are you kidding? They didn’t say it was a call that should’ve went the Saints' way.”

