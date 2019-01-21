

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a pair of critical catches in the team's AFC championship victory on Sunday. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New England Patriots looked vulnerable entering these AFC playoffs, and the fragility of tight end Rob Gronkowski was part of the reason. The wear and tear on Gronkowski’s body seemed to have taken its toll. His on-field dominance appeared to have faded. There was reason to wonder if his best days were finally in the past.

Wrong again.

The Patriots reached another Super Bowl by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-31, in overtime here Sunday night in a rugged and highly competitive AFC championship game. And Gronkowski was a major contributor, delivering key blocks and making clutch catches down the stretch to remind why he’s likely to play a pivotal role in a Super Bowl matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in two weeks.

“It felt good, the way we’ve been fighting all year long, the way the guys have been fighting all year long, the way we fought this game,” Gronkowski said. “I couldn’t be more proud to be on this team.”

[Jenkins: ‘It took everything’ for the Patriots to come out on top in a wild AFC championship game]

Early in the game, with the Patriots dominated possession of the football and aimed their running game regularly in the direction of Gronkowski. He blocked ferociously, just as he’d done a week earlier during a triumph at home over the Los Angeles Chargers in a conference semifinal.

But late in Sunday’s game, Gronkowski was back to being the Gronk of old, rather than an old (and diminished) version of Gronk. He was back to being the ultimate matchup nightmare for an opposing defense, the preferred crunchtime option for quarterback Tom Brady.

He had a 25-yard catch on a third-and-five play in the final minute of regulation to set up a four-yard touchdown run by tailback Rex Burkhead that put the Patriots in front, 31-28, with 39 seconds to play. After the Chiefs forced overtime with a field goal, Gronkowski had a 15-yard catch in a third-and-10 predicament on the Patriots’ game-winning touchdown drive.

“Huge,” Brady said. “He caught the fade on Eric [Berry] and then caught the slant, and was playing his butt off. He’s done that all year. He’s out there and whatever we ask him to do, he does with enthusiasm about him. He’s an incredible teammate, person. The kind of guy he is — I know everyone doesn’t know him personally — but he’s a great man. I’m just so happy to have been able to play with him as long as we have.”

Gronkowski was targeted 11 times Sunday and had six catches for 79 yards.

[The legend of Tony Romo grows with his AFC championship game performance]

“You’ve got to play a full 60 minutes,” Gronkowski said. “You can get covered one play and not look so good. But you’ve got to have confidence in each other. And that’s what practice is all about. That’s what knowing each other is all about, knowing that when it comes to those situations, you can put that ball up. I’ve got to go and make that play.

“It’s crunchtime. You make the play or you’re done. You’re out of the playoffs. It’s huge. That’s the trust that we have with each other. We love playing with each other. Just the bond we have just to go out there and always be on the same page when we need to be is huge.”

It was last offseason, remember, that Gronkowski contemplated retirement and the Patriots reportedly mulled the possibility of trading him before he committed to playing this season. Gronkowski ended up playing 13 of the 16 games during the regular season, starting only 11. He had, at age 29, 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns — not bad, but not exactly the stuff of greatness for a four-time 1,000-yard receiver.

By Sunday night, though, the injuries and the declining production no longer seemed like major concerns. A week after his blocking against the Chargers put him back in the spotlight, Gronkowski’s crucial catches Sunday demanded attention.

“It’s just, you know, basically what the doctor orders,” he said. “Or what the coach orders, coach-slash-doctor orders. Whatever it is — I’ve got to block, I’ve got to receive — it’s crucial. The team depends on me in many situations in the run game and the pass game. I’ve been just fighting all year long. So when situations come like this, I’m ready to go and ready to make some plays. So whatever the coaches ask me to do, I’m always down with that to try my best and give it my all.”

The Patriots are set to play in their third straight Super Bowl, facing the Rams in Atlanta. It will be their fourth Super Bowl in five years and their ninth overall with Brady as their quarterback and Bill Belichick as their coach. They can thank an offense that churned out 176 rushing yards Sunday in Kansas City, and then looked to Brady and Gronkowski for the big plays that mattered the most.

More NFL coverage:

Patriots and Tom Brady favored over Rams in Super Bowl rematch

‘We’ll probably never get over it’: No-call leaves Saints crushed amid officiating controversy

The Rams deserve to play in the Super Bowl, even if they got some help to make it there

Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman’s pass interference was also a brilliant improvisation

5 lessons NFL teams can learn from the Super Bowl paths of the Rams and Patriots