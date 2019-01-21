

Just how good is Tony Romo at doing color commentary for CBS’s NFL coverage?

So good, he can see into the future. You may have noticed this habit from time to time since he slipped seamlessly into the booth with Jim Nantz before the start of the 2017 season, but a compilation video with over 1.5 million views shows just how often he was in the minds of Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels during Sunday’s AFC championship game.

You thought Tom Brady was great tonight? Here's some snippets of Tony Romo's late-game forecasting wizardry. pic.twitter.com/sH09q6IJfj — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) January 21, 2019

“He saw what you saw,” Nantz noted of Brady at one point, and thanks to Romo, who will call Super Bowl LIII for CBS, we all saw it.

“He should be a coach,” wrote receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “He called out everything they were doing.”

“No one in the sport had a better day today than Tony Romo,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “Just exceptional.”

“This is pure football genius,” wrote ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “He’s calling — literally calling — plays before they happen.”

“Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year,” joked Bryce Harper, baseball’s biggest free agent.

“Tony Romo is awesome at this,” wrote the Eagles' Chris Long, speaking for many.

Tony Romo is awesome at this — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo knows how Game of Thrones ends. — Cabbie Richards (@Cabbie) January 21, 2019

Great commentating by Tony Romo. He should be a coach. He called out everything that they were doing. — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) January 21, 2019

No one in the sport had a better day today than Tony Romo. Just exceptional. #AFCChampionship — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo is as good at broadcasting as Tom Brady is at quarterbacking — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo all night pic.twitter.com/rXF724ivPb — Dad (@fivefifths) January 21, 2019

Hey @tonyromo, what are tomorrow's lottery numbers? — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 21, 2019

*Tony Romo drinking with his friends*

Romo: I think your wife is going to leave you.

Friend: What?

*phone on table starts buzzing*

Romo:

Friend:

Romo:

Friend: Goddamnit — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) January 21, 2019

You know what: the coach that needed to be hired in the NFL is @tonyromo. Listen to this man. This is pure football genius. He’s calling —literally calling — plays before they happen. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 21, 2019

