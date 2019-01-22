

Rafael Nadal of Spain and Frances Tiafoe of the United States embrace at the net following their quarterfinal match Tuesday night at the Australian Open. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Frances Tiafoe’s gritty run at the Australian Open came to a halt Tuesday in Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, where 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal ousted the 21-year-old Hyattsville native in straight sets to advance to the tournament’s semifinals.

Nadal, 32, had yet to drop a set through his four previous matches in the season’s first major. And he kept that record intact against the unseeded Tiafoe, steamrolling to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory that took just 1:47 to complete.

It was Tiafoe’s first time in a Grand Slam quarterfinal, as well as his first career meeting with the hard-hitting Nadal. And it served as a telling benchmark — for how far Tiafoe has come in the past year, and how far he has yet to go to join the ranks of the game’s elite.

Tiafoe exceeded all expectations to reach the quarterfinals. And he’ll climb to a career-high ranking inside the world’s top 30 after his impressive run in the season's first major. After clearing the first round, he toppled three higher-ranked players in grueling matches that tested his focus and fitness.

Having reached the tournament’s final eight, however, Tiafoe faced the challenge of not only Nadal, one of the sport’s fiercer competitors, but a well-rested Nadal in exceptional form.

With an eye toward shortening rallies, Nadal has improved his serve, and it has been a huge weapon throughout the tournament — his first since last fall’s U.S. Open. He was ruthless in his efficiency against Tiafoe, bombarding him with a display of power and versatility, never losing focus and never relenting.

Tiafoe, who turned 21 on Sunday, had a tougher slog to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, spending roughly three hours more on court than Nadal to reach the quarterfinals. His journey included two four-set matches and the first five-set victory of his career.

But it wasn’t fatigue that led to Tiafoe’s defeat Tuesday.

Nadal, the far more seasoned player, dominated him in every facet of the game, while Tiafoe’s frustration grew. He sprayed backhands long, netted forehands and chided himself over mistakes.

With the victory, Nadal advances to the semifinals, where he’ll face Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, the 20-year-old who vanquished six-time and defending champion Roger Federer earlier in the tournament.

Asked on court about the challenge that young players such as Tiafoe and Tsitsipas represent to tour veterans, Nadal said: “They can wait little bit. [But] looks that they don’t want to wait. They are there — Frances here in quarterfinal; Stefanos in semifinals.”