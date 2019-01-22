Warriors guard Steph Curry is so good at basketball that, in the rare instance he slips up, it must be discussed.
And in Monday night’s game against the Lakers, Curry actually did slip up as he was running alone on a breakaway. With the Warriors up big on the Lakers late in the third quarter, the two-time most valuable player jumped in front of a pass and ambled into the open court by himself.
But what looked like the beginnings of a rare dunk attempt ended with Curry falling to the floor, gathering his own loose ball and then air-balling a three. Yikes.
After the game, Curry said that he was “like a kid walking into the candy store with the whole half-court open” and was planning “try something real nice that I haven’t tried before” on the breakaway.
“The Lord wouldn’t let me do it,” he joked.
Coach Steve Kerr was skeptical Curry was going for a monster throw down.
Curry is playing like an MVP candidate yet again, averaging 29.3 points per game, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds, and he led all Western Conference guards in the most recent all-star voting. But NBA Twitter seized on this rare opportunity to clown the perennial all-star, with the Curry jokes coming in all forms.
There was also empathy though, including some from Wizards forward Sam Dekker.
