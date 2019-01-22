

Steph Curry, on the ground. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Warriors guard Steph Curry is so good at basketball that, in the rare instance he slips up, it must be discussed.

And in Monday night’s game against the Lakers, Curry actually did slip up as he was running alone on a breakaway. With the Warriors up big on the Lakers late in the third quarter, the two-time most valuable player jumped in front of a pass and ambled into the open court by himself.

But what looked like the beginnings of a rare dunk attempt ended with Curry falling to the floor, gathering his own loose ball and then air-balling a three. Yikes.

After the game, Curry said that he was “like a kid walking into the candy store with the whole half-court open” and was planning “try something real nice that I haven’t tried before” on the breakaway.

“The Lord wouldn’t let me do it,” he joked.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry on his “Shaqtin” slip: “I was like a kid walking in the candy store with the whole halfcourt open. I was going to try something really nice I’ve never tried before. The Lord wouldn’t let me do it.” pic.twitter.com/gs2u8AO2Fj — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 22, 2019

Coach Steve Kerr was skeptical Curry was going for a monster throw down.

Warriors’ Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s Shaqtin slip: “You think he was going up for a monster dunk? I thought it was going to be one of those layups where he pulls the rim down a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/gQfHOgapFp — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 22, 2019

Curry is playing like an MVP candidate yet again, averaging 29.3 points per game, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds, and he led all Western Conference guards in the most recent all-star voting. But NBA Twitter seized on this rare opportunity to clown the perennial all-star, with the Curry jokes coming in all forms.

When your finger slips off the joystick pic.twitter.com/Ez1z7RNKZM — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 22, 2019

If the Lakers had to get spanked by over 30 points for me to witness Steph Curry beef it on a failed dunk attempt, good trade. — Ryan Bergara (@ryansbergara) January 22, 2019

There was also empathy though, including some from Wizards forward Sam Dekker.

