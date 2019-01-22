

Geo Baker and Rutgers appear capable of playing spoiler to the Big Ten's bubble teams. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports)

Let’s start with the usual caveat that cannot be repeated enough: Teams earn NCAA tournament bids, not conferences.

That said, there is a pattern of results during league play that can allow conferences the best chance to maximize their postseason presence. Namely, it’s ideal if all of the NCAA contenders beat up on teams at the bottom of the league standings that would be spoilers.

The classic example was how the 16-team Big East unfolded in 2010-11. There was a top 11 of credible NCAA hopefuls, and then there was Seton Hall, Rutgers, Providence, South Florida and DePaul. That group of five combined for 20 conference victories — but 14 were against each other. They were just 6-56 against the top tier (7-60 with the Big East tournament included), and collectively did little to drag down the 11 programs, a single-year record for any conference, that did reach the field of 68.

Enter this year’s Big Ten, which has 10 teams with serious at-large profiles and then a gap before the last four teams: Illinois, Northwestern, Penn State and Rutgers.

That quartet is a combined 5-25 in conference play, though Northwestern picked off both Illinois and Rutgers already. That leaves the top 10 an impressive 23-3 against the bottom tier.

But can it last? And can the more vulnerable NCAA contenders handle business when they should?

So far, the best answer might be: Not if Rutgers has anything to say about it. The feisty Scarlet Knights have beaten Ohio State and Nebraska at home, and have taken considerable strides since their days when they entered a Big Ten as a complete pushover. Also worth noting is 5-13 Illinois, which bludgeoned Minnesota at home last week.

For now, it’s easy to make a case for 10 teams from the Big Ten to earn places in the field, and the league’s collective depth reduces the opportunities to absorb the sort of glaring loss the NCAA committee does not look kindly upon. But it’s still a good idea for all of them to take care of matters against the few vulnerable foes on their conference schedule.

Field notes

Last four in: Arizona State, Baylor, Central Florida, VCU

First four on the outside: Florida, Arizona, Alabama, Temple

Next four on the outside: Pittsburgh, Utah State, Clemson, San Francisco

Moving in: Baylor, Bucknell, Butler, Grand Canyon, Lipscomb, Loyola Chicago, Robert Morris, Texas State, UC Santa Barbara, VCU

Moving out: Arizona, Boise State, Georgia State, Lehigh, Liberty, Missouri-Kansas-City, Temple, UC Irvine, Valparaiso, Wagner

Conference call: Big Ten (10), ACC (8), Big 12 (8), SEC (6), Big East (5), American Athletic (3), Atlantic 10 (2), Pac-12 (2)

Bracket projection

East Region vs. West, South vs. Midwest

East Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) Duke vs. (16) winner of MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/North Carolina A&T vs. SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) Cincinnati vs. (9) Texas

San Jose

(5) Purdue vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Lipscomb

(4) MOUNTAIN WEST/Nevada vs. (13) IVY/Yale

Des Moines

(3) Marquette vs. (14) SUMMIT/South Dakota State

(6) N.C. State vs. (11) Baylor-VCU winner

Des Moines

(7) Auburn vs. (10) Ohio State

(2) Kansas vs. (15) CONFERENCE USA/Marshall

Duke noses ahead of Virginia for the top overall seed on the strength of Saturday’s head-to-head victory. … If Nevada can find its way to a No. 4 seed or better, it will be ticketed for the four-hour drive to the Bay Area. That would actually help the committee avoid shipping a top-16 team from the eastern half of the country to California. …

Marquette’s metrics don’t entirely live up to a No. 3 seed. Maybe that’s the margin of victory kicking in? The Eagles have won six games by single digits, including three in overtime. … The advent of the pod system in 2002 largely eliminated the concept of a true subregional — eight teams at the same site, with the two surviving teams meeting the next week. There’s two true sub-regionals in this bracket (Des Moines and Tulsa), but it wasn’t by any special design.

South Region

Columbia, S.C.

(1) ACC/Virginia vs. (16) METRO ATLANTIC/Rider

(8) Indiana vs. (9) Oklahoma

Hartford, Conn.

(5) LSU vs. (12) OHIO VALLEY/Murray State

(4) Maryland vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Tulsa

(3) Kentucky vs. (14) HORIZON/Northern Kentucky

(6) Wisconsin vs. (11) Arizona State-Central Florida winner

Tulsa

(7) Mississippi State vs. (10) Florida State

(2) BIG 12/Texas Tech vs. (15) SUN BELT/Texas State

Things don’t change much in this bracket for Virginia besides a destination for the second weekend (Louisville rather than Washington). … Maryland’s seven-game winning streak ended with a thud at Michigan State on Monday night, but the Terrapins have still done a fine job positioning themselves for a decent tournament slot so far. Most likely destinations if they can stay relatively close to home: Hartford and Jacksonville. …

Will say it again about Arizona State: The committee has repeatedly rewarded high-end victories, and the Sun Devils are 3-1 against Quadrant 1 and 3-2 against Quadrant 2. … Felt the need to check whether Texas State played Texas Tech earlier in the season. Turns out the Bobcats haven’t faced any Big 12 teams since 2014-15.

Midwest Region

Jacksonville, Fla.

(1) SEC/Tennessee vs. winner of (16) NORTHEAST/Robert Morris vs. SOUTHLAND/Sam Houston

(8) Nebraska vs. (9) Syracuse

San Jose

(5) BIG EAST/Villanova vs. (12) SOUTHERN/Wofford

(4) AMERICAN/Houston vs. (13) MISSOURI VALLEY/Loyola Chicago

Jacksonville, Fla.

(3) Virginia Tech vs. (14) BIG SOUTH/Radford

(6) MID-AMERICAN/Buffalo vs. (11) Minnesota

Columbus, Ohio

(7) Kansas State vs. (10) St. John’s

(2) Michigan vs. (15) PATRIOT/Bucknell

Nebraska cost itself a seed line with its loss to Rutgers on Monday. … If Villanova continues rolling along (or at least wins plenty more than it loses the rest of the way), it probably ends up in Hartford for the first weekend of the tournament. …

Minnesota could really do itself some good this week, with Tuesday’s visit to Michigan before a Sunday home game against Iowa. … Kansas State has recovered from its 0-2 start to Big 12 play by winning four in a row. The Wildcats’ 20-point loss at home to Texas might be the easiest single result to discount this season because they played without senior starters Kamau Stokes and Dean Wade.

West Region

Columbus, Ohio

(1) BIG TEN/Michigan State vs. (16) BIG SKY/Weber State

(8) PAC-12/Washington vs. (9) Seton Hall

Salt Lake City

(5) Iowa State vs. (12) ATLANTIC 10/Saint Louis

(4) Louisville vs. (13) COLONIAL/Hofstra

Hartford, Conn.

(3) North Carolina vs. (14) WESTERN ATHLETIC/Grand Canyon

(6) Iowa vs. (11) Butler

Salt Lake City

(7) Mississippi vs. (10) TCU

(2) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (15) BIG WEST/UC Santa Barbara

Michigan State ascended to the top line with Michigan’s weekend stumble, and solidified that placement with a defeat of Maryland on Monday. … Washington doesn’t have a Quadrant 1 victory, the second-highest seeded team without one in this projection (behind only Auburn, a No. 7 seed). …

It’s Iowa vs. Butler in the Todd Lickliter Bowl. … TCU doesn’t own a Quadrant 1 victory (a problem that can be remedied in a deep Big 12) and increasingly shorthanded (an issue that’s not so easily fixed). Home games against Texas and Florida provide chances for the Horned Frogs to bounce back from a 1-3 slide.

