

Tributes, including a soccer ball painted a mournful black, were left at Cardiff City Stadium after the plane carrying Emiliano Sala vanished. (Rebecca Naden/Associated Press)

As the search continues in the English Channel for Emiliano Sala, an Argentine media outlet released what it said was a WhatsApp voice message from the soccer player to friends, saying he was “scared” and “I’m on a plane that looks like it’s about to fall apart.”

Sala was flying Monday night from Nantes to Cardiff to join his new team when the Piper Malibu aircraft carrying him and a pilot vanished, presumably crashing somewhere near Guernsey and Alderney in the Channel Islands. An extensive search and rescue mission has been undertaken again Wednesday, but one rescuer said there was “no hope” of finding Sala and the pilot.

“Even the most fit person” would last only a few hours in the frigid water, John Fitzgerald, chief officer of Channel Islands Air Search, said (via the BBC).

In the message to friends back home in Argentina, Sala said (via Ole), “I’m here on a plane that looks like it’s about to fall apart, and I’m going to Cardiff, crazy, tomorrow we already start, and in the afternoon we start training, boys, in my new team.”

A later message, reportedly sent by Sala, he said, “How are you guys, all good? If you do not have any more news from [me] in an hour-and-a-half, I don’t know if they need to send someone to find me . . . I am getting scared!”

The search continued Wednesday after five aircraft and two lifeboats searched more than 1,000 square miles for traces of the plane or a life raft. Guernsey police tweeted Wednesday that they were considering four possible scenarios: that the plane landed somewhere, that they landed on the water and the two men were picked up by a ship, that the men are in a life raft after landing on the water and that the plane broke up as it struck the water, putting both men in the sea. The last is the most dire possibility. Police said they were focusing their search area based on the life raft possibility and on a study of weather and currents.

“Sadly, I really don’t think, personally, there is any hope,” Fitzgerald said. “At this time of year the conditions out there are pretty horrendous if you are actually in the water.”

Sala’s father Horacio told Argentine media Tuesday (via the BBC) that hope was fading. “The hours go by and it makes me think of the worst. I just want them to find him. The last thing they said is that the communication ended when they crossed the river [English Channel].”



A vigil was held for Emiliano Sala in Nantes on Tuesday night. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

Guernsey police said that three planes and a helicopter were searching Wednesday and targeting some “coastal areas around Alderney and off-lying rocks and islands.”

The striker, who had said goodbye to his Nantes teammates, was headed to Wales to join his new team after signing a $19 million transfer to Cardiff City on Jan. 19. Mehmet Dalman, the chairman of the Cardiff City soccer club, said that Sala had “made his own travel arrangements” and promised to find out what had happened to him and the pilot. “We will not leave a single stone unturned until we have all the facts,” he said.

