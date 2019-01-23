

Ichiro Suzuki, who played in 15 games for the Mariners in 2018, will reportedly try to work his way through Seattle's minor league system in 2019. (Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo)

With 2,651 games and 3,089 MLB hits under his belt, Ichiro Suzuki still has the drive to build on his Hall of Fame resume.

At age 45, the legendary outfielder signed a one-year, minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners Wednesday, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The contract will reportedly be worth $750,000 if Suzuki works his way up the majors,

Suzuki played in 15 games with the Mariners last season before transitioning to a role as “special assistant to the chairman” in May.

The Mariners will open the MLB season against the Oakland Athletics in Japan in a two-game series on March 20 and 21. Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto stated earlier this month that the team intended to have Suzuki play in the Japan series. Both teams are allowed to have three extra players on their rosters while in Japan, so Suzuki’s presence with Seattle while in his home country will be that much more convenient.

The top 10 active players on @billjamesonline Hall of Fame leaderboard:

Albert Pujols 876.6

Miguel Cabrera 670.6

Robinson Cano 613.8

Ichiro Suzuki 561.2

Joey Votto 533.2

Mike Trout 523.2

Yadier Molina 499.9

CC Sabathia 489.8

Ian Kinsler 475.2

Justin Verlander 467.6 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 23, 2019

"This should be the story of the off season,” former Miami Marlins president David Samson tweeted Wednesday. “Having Ichiro play in Japan to open the season is perfect. Absolutely perfect. The emotion will be beyond belief and deservedly so. A must see event, even if Bill Murray and ScarJo won’t be there.”

Suzuki began his MLB career with the Mariners in 2001 and was traded to the Yankees in the middle of the 2012 season. He played with the Marlins from 2015 to 2017 before returning to Seattle last season.

The Mariners made news this offseason by offloading Robinson Cano, Alex Colome, Edwin Diaz, James Paxton and Jean Segura as they attempt to rebuild their franchise. The team has also brought in pitchers Justus Sheffield and Anthony Swarzak, outfielders Jay Bruce, Mallex Smith and Domingo Santana and infielder Tim Beckham.

Other MLB news:

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera, MLB’s all-time leader in saves, voted baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame inductee

‘Pitching Ninja’ is turning Twitter into a digital scouting showcase. MLB teams have noticed.