University of Montana football player Andrew Harris was found dead in his Missoula, Mont., home in an apparent suicide, police confirmed to The Missoulian. No other details have been released.

The 22-year-old defensive lineman played in 11 games with the Grizzlies, eight this past season on special teams. Harris was entering his redshirt senior season.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time,” University of Montana President Seth Bodnar said in a statement. “The entire UM family mourns his loss and our hearts go out to all who knew him.”

The University of Montana issued its own statement Tuesday night saying that the school “is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one its students, Andrew Harris. Harris was a senior majoring in business management from Kalispell, Mont. He graduated in 2015 from Glacier High School and was a member of the Grizzly football team."

Harris was a business management major who has a family lineage tied to the Montana football program. His older brother, Josh, played defensive end with the Grizzlies from 2009 to 2012 and his father, Greg, played for the team from 1971 to 1975 and had stints with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

