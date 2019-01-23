

Rex Ryan, left, and Andy Reid speak before a Jets-Chiefs game in 2014. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

The Chiefs are in the market for a new defensive coordinator after firing Bob Sutton, whose unit was unable to stop the Patriots in Sunday’s AFC championship game. If Kansas City wants to replace him with someone with plenty of experience, and some success, in slowing New England’s attack, the team could turn to Rex Ryan.

The former Jets and Bills head coach was described by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday as “a name to watch,” as the Chiefs go about filling their vacancy at defensive coordinator. Ryan has been out of the NFL since 2016, when he was fired after just two years in Buffalo, but he has kept tabs on the league as an ESPN analyst and, per Schefter, has been “approached about other [defensive coordinator] openings in recent seasons.”

The fact that Ryan and Schefter have been colleagues at the network raises questions about the source of the latter’s claim, and Schefter′s phrasing in his tweet does not make clear that the Chiefs actually have an interest in the garrulous ex-coach. However, Ryan’s track record as a defensive coordinator, as well as a head coach with an obvious bent toward that side of the ball, could make him an attractive candidate.

From 2005 through 2014, starting as the Ravens defensive coordinator and extending through his tenure at the helm of the Jets, Ryan’s defenses never ranked worse than 11th in yards allowed and only twice were lower than sixth. In eight years as a head coach, he never oversaw a top 10 offense, but that of course would not be a concern for the Chiefs.

In Andy Reid, Kansas City has a head coach long hailed as an offensive mastermind, and Patrick Mahomes is coming off an initial season as the team’s starting quarterback that produced 50 touchdown passes, over 5,000 yards and front-runner status for NFL MVP honors. What the Chiefs have not had, for the past couple of seasons, was a defense that could pull its own weight.

Sutton’s unit finished next-to-last this season in total defense, after finishing 28th in 2017 and 24th in 2016. The Chiefs were second in sacks in 2018, and they were seventh in total defense under Sutton in 2014 and 2015, but Reid said Tuesday that it was time for a “change.”

“Bob is a good football coach and a great person,” Reid said in a statement. “He played an integral role in the success of our team over the last six seasons.

"I’ve said before that change can be a good thing, for both parties, and I believe that is the case here for the Chiefs and Bob. This was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Kansas City Chiefs moving forward.”

Now that the @Chiefs are officially on the clock for another Defensive Coordinator, it’s time my colleagues’ name: Rex Ryan, is thrown into ring. Say what you will about his last years in NYC, but there is no denying what a brilliant defensive mind he is.#HireThisManNOW,Andy Reid — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 22, 2019

Despite the defense’s lackluster regular season, a dominant showing in the playoffs might have helped Sutton’s job security, but after holding the Colts in check to move to the conference final, the Chiefs were trampled by the Patriots. Kansas City gave up 524 total yards, its most since Week 1, 75 of which came in overtime, during which New England won the coin flip and proceeded to march for the game-winning touchdown as Mahomes and the offense watched from the sideline.

The Patriots ran 13 plays on that drive, converting three third-and-10 situations along the way, and CBS analyst Tony Romo appeared to be much better at predicting what Tom Brady and Co. were trying to do than the Chiefs were. Afterward the heartbreaking 37-31 loss, Reid said of the overtime effort (via the AP), “We wanted to do better there.”

“When it comes down to the last drive, you magnify where it is, but this was the championship game,” the 60-year-old coach said. “It was in overtime. When you really cut to the chase of it here, the few games we lost, we lost by minimal points, so we were obviously doing something right.”

“I put this on the defense,” said Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, who was called for a very questionable roughing-the-passer penalty late in regulation that helped the Patriots continue another crucial touchdown drive. “We’ve got to build from it, learn from it and we’ll be better next year.”

Sutton, 67, worked under Ryan in New York before moving to the Chiefs in 2013. He was head coach at Army from 1991 to 1999, compiling a record of 44—55—1, then joined the Jets in 2000, working with the likes of Herm Edwards and Eric Mangini.

Ryan’s brash personality and head-coaching experience — and reported desire to ascend again to the top job — might make him a better fit as an assistant to someone like Reid than on a team with a younger, less established head coach. In addition to Ryan, 56, former head coaches with defensive backgrounds who might be available include Marvin Lewis, Jack Del Rio, Mike Smith, Steve Spagnuolo and John Fox.

