As championship season looms nearer, local high school wrestling teams are using big tournaments as barometers for success. Damascus, Glenelg and St. Mary’s Ryken were among the area programs who competed at War on the Shore, an annual tournament held at Stephen Decatur High in Berlin, Md. Glenelg showed its prowess at the event, finishing with three individual champions and three more place winners.

Battlefield, Robinson, and St. John’s faced formidable out-of-town competition at the Escape the Rock tournament in Southampton, Pa. St. John’s Coach Cam Watkins noted the importance of his team getting the opportunity to compete at national-caliber events.

“Competing against the best wrestlers in the country multiple times during December and January helps our athletes prepare for the National Prep tournament at the end of February," Watkins said.

Spalding jumps up in the rankings after a strong showing at the Cavalier Duals. The host Cavaliers recorded five pins in their 57-6 rout of Bishop McNamara, their largest margin of victory of the weekend.

Here are this week’s Top 10 rankings, with teams' dual meet records through Tuesday.

1. Damascus (16-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin' Hornets dismantled Watkins Mill in a 77-6 win, winning by pins in 10 matches.

2. Robinson (8-1) LR: 2

Thomas Mukai was an individual champion for the Rams at the Escape the Rock tournament.

3. Battlefield (6-2) LR: 3

Beau Curtis and Brandon Wittenberg were place winners for the Bobcats at Escape the Rock.

4. Glenelg (19-0) LR: 4

Jared Thomas (138), Drew Sotka (170), and Sam Alsheimer (195) were individual champions for the Gladiators at War on the Shore this past weekend.

5. Spalding (31-1) LR: 7

The Cavaliers swept the field of seven at the Cavalier Duals this past weekend.

6. St. John’s (20-3) LR: 5

Luke Kowalski placed fifth in the 113-pound bracket for the Cadets at Escape the Rock.

7. Huntingtown (20-9) LR: 6

The Hurricanes toppled McDonough, 77-6, in their senior night dual meet.

8. Springbrook (16-1) LR: 8

The Blue Devils came out on top at Grapple at the Brook for the second straight year.

9. Landon (14-5) LR: 9

The Bears won all three matches at their quad meet, registering four pins in a 67-12 win over Sanford (Del.).

10. St. Mary’s Ryken (19-5) LR: 10

The Knights captured two decisive wins in a tri-meet at The Heights.

Dropped out: None

On the bubble: Woodbridge, Churchill, Gonzaga