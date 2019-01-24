

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre appeared in a JC Penney advertisement without the host knowing who he was. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

There’s a type of story in journalism called a “vox pop,” or “man on the street.” A reporter finds random people and asks them how they feel about a certain issue. It could be the traffic downtown or how they’re spending a weekend in nice weather. Advertising agencies have taken up the style, too, using the “vox pop” approach to talk to customers about their products.

The main pitfalls of any “vox pop” are that the reporter has no idea who might come wandering along, and whether that person will have anything interesting to say. Sometimes, that person could be a professional athlete.

For example, a reporter could be looking for someone to discuss the dangers of an active construction site, and along comes Klay Thompson! Or perhaps it’s snowing hard and people are running to get gas and groceries, and there’s Alex Ovechkin!

Here are some of the best chance encounters with athletes on the news (and in one TV commercial). Enjoy, and pay a little closer attention while you’re watching the news.

Adrian Beltre in J.C. Penney

The retired third baseman, most recently of the Texas Rangers, was out doing some holiday shopping with his family when he got roped into a J.C. Penney ad about the “meaning of the season” and how good it feels to give. As an ex-MLB star who was paid in excess of $219 million over his career, Beltre likely knows this feeling. So when J.C. Penney offers to buy him a gift, it’s pretty funny.

George Springer at the gas station

Professional athletes give interviews all the time, so sometimes when reporters find out their true identities during “vox pops” the athlete gets cornered into yet another Q&A about their day job. Example: Houston Astros outfielder George Springer, who was gassing up his car before a road trip when journalists form KPRC2 caught up with him and started asking about the All-Star Game.

This just happened...

@JakeKPRC2 found this guy to interview for his news story and asked him to spell his name. LOL pic.twitter.com/YA8lI7ePCY — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 14, 2016

Adrian Peterson hates road rage

Also in Houston, a reporter from Fox affiliate KRIV was following up on a dangerous road-rage episode and found Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson willing to talk. Peterson has dealt with road rage before, he said, but tries to avoid nasty drivers. The reporter sympathizes, and his reaction when he finds out he is talking to a future Hall of Famer is pretty fantastic.

Klay Thompson keeps an eye out for scaffolding

It’s easier for athletes to slip through the cracks during “man on the street” interviews when they’re not in their home city. For example, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was in New York when a reporter wanted to ask if he ever gets nervous walking on sidewalks that have scaffolding overhead. After the clip was shown on the local news, sports reporters asked Thompson about it at the Warriors’ next practice.

“It was cool to give my opinion and be an active citizen in the community,” he said.

Ovechkin in the snow

When a reporter does recognize an athlete, sometimes the player turns into the focus of the entire story. In this case, we give you Alex Ovechkin filling up his car with gas before the Jan. 2016 blizzard known as “Snowzilla.”

Roberto Luongo the weatherman

In this clip, the weather is nice and veteran NHL goaltender Roberto Luongo is happy to talk to the Weather Network in British Columbia about it. Give him credit for an accurate forecast.

What are the chances?

Tommy Lawrence was the goalkeeper for Liverpool in the 1960s and happened to be walking around just as a BBC reporter wanted to ask about a legendary match Lawrence played in. The BBC went back to Lawrence after its original story aired to learn more about Lawrence and ask him what he was thinking during his chance meeting with the reporter.

