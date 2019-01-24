The Alabama High School Athletic Association is continuing its effort to make Maori Davenport, the Alabama high school basketball star who lost her eligibility because of a mistaken payment made by USA Basketball, ineligible for the remainder of her senior season.

The AHSAA called for a lawsuit filed by Davenport’s parents — which allowed her to return to the court for five recent games after a judge granted an emergency motion — to be dismissed, reaffirming their stance that Davenport violated the state association’s rules and should not be allowed to continue to play.

The eligibility dispute has gained national attention in recent weeks, with the ruling from AHSAA drawing almost universal criticism from others in the sports world, including Kobe Bryant, Billie Jean King and Jay Bilas.

In November, Davenport was initially ruled ineligible to play her final year at Charles Henderson High in Troy, Ala. after AHSAA and Executive Director Steve Savarese ruled that Davenport had violated AHSAA bylaws and rules by receiving and cashing a $857.20 check from USA Basketball. She had received the payment for “lost wages” in the summer, while helping lead Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship in Mexico City — a practice that USA Basketball offers for all of its players, but barred by the AHSAA and certain other state associations. USA Basketball acknowledged its error in not checking the Alabama rules before sending Davenport the check.

Shortly after the public outrage in early January, AHSAA decided to double-down on its ruling in a prepared statement, reiterating that based on AHSAA bylaws and rules, there could be no further action taken by the state association. Davenport’s parents then filed their lawsuit in an Alabama circuit court against the AHSAA and Savarese, asking the court to overturn Davenport’s suspension and make her immediately eligible to play.

On Wednesday, two weeks since the lawsuit was filed, AHSAA filed its first legal response to the civil suit, in an attempt to sideline Davenport for the team’s postseason. In two motions filed by AHSAA, the first requests that the lawsuit be dismissed or moved to another court. The second requests that Charles Henderson High School and its principal, Brock Kelley, be added as plaintiffs to the case because the school was involved in the appeal process.

“The Court is without jurisdiction to entertain the Complaint in this case as the Court has no jurisdiction to interfere with the internal affairs and eligibility rulings of a voluntary high school athletic association, such as the AHSAA, and it affirmatively appears that the action of the AHSAA in declaring Davenport ineligible was not the result of fraud, lack of jurisdiction, collusion or arbitrariness,” the AHSAA motion states.

The next court appearance for Davenport is scheduled for Feb. 1. In her first game back after the emergency motion allowed Davenport to temporarily play, she scored 25 points, igniting the national audience that was following her return on social media. Charles Henderson wraps up its regular season on Feb. 1, with postseason play for AHSAA teams starting on Feb. 2.

AHSAA director of communications Ron Ingram referred questions Thursday to the association’s lawyer, Jim Williams, saying in a statement the matter “is now pending litigation.”

Williams did not immediately respond for comment, but released a prepared statement via email to AL.com, that in part, reads:

“The Complaint does not claim that the Amateur Rule was not violated when the student-athlete accepted the $857.20 from USA Basketball. Instead, the Complaint claims the rule is ‘arbitrary’ because it does not allow for “innocent mistakes” and that the AHSAA ‘colluded’ to rule her ineligible. The AHSAA denies these claims. The Amateur Rule has been in effect since 1928 and the specific prohibition against payment for ‘loss of wages’ since 1930. The Rule plainly and unambiguously prohibits what occurred here. It is undisputed that a student-athlete accepted $857.20 for loss of wages. Further, the AHSAA denies any allegation of ‘collusion.’”

On Twitter, the Davenports’s lawyer, Carl Cole, called AHSAA’s actions “disgraceful” and called for Savarese’s resignation.

Who made the decision to fight against Maori Davenport? Steve Savarese? The central board? Do they vote on it? The AHSAA actions against Maori Davenport are disgraceful. Steve Savarese should resign. #letherplay #letStevego — Carl Cole (@CarlCole3) January 24, 2019

“I won three state championships in high school,” Cole wrote in a tweet. “The awards hung on my wall. I took them down because I can’t stand to look at them anymore because every time I walk past them I see AHSAA on them and think of how poorly this organization has treated Maori Davenport.”

