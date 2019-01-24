

Alex Rodriguez, right, and Barry Bonds share a moment during the 2007 Home Run Derby in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Alex Rodriguez has been candid about his use of performance-enhancing drugs in the past, and on Wednesday, he was similarly upfront about his support for the Hall of Fame candidacies of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. Rodriguez, who retired in 2016 with the fourth-most home runs in MLB history, extolled Bonds and Clemens as the “greatest” players he ever saw but acknowledged his hope that, if they could overcome their links to PEDs and reach Cooperstown, perhaps he could as well.

"Of course I want them to get in, because that would mean that I have an opportunity to get in one day,” Rodriguez said on ESPN’s “First Take.”

[Hall of Fame voters were unanimous on Mariano Rivera. Next, maybe steroid-tainted stars have a chance, too.]

While Rodriguez won’t be eligible for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame until 2022, Bonds and Clemens have already spent seven years on the ballot, with just three more left before they are no longer eligible to be voted in by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Neither Bonds, the all-time MLB home run king, nor Clemens, who won a record seven Cy Young Awards, have admitted to PED use, as Rodriguez has, but both are widely suspected of having cheated, particularly as they enjoyed improbable late-career surges.

“First Take” co-host Max Kellerman claimed Wednesday that Clemens was a “borderline Hall of Famer” but “in decline” at the end of his 13-year Red Sox career before enjoying a dramatic revival in two seasons with the Blue Jays, which was when Kellerman said the burly pitcher’s PED use “clearly” started. Kellerman endorsed Bonds more fully as a Hall of Famer, describing him as “already one of the greatest players in history when he came back from injury" in 2000, but he noted that Bonds’s slugging production spiked “all of a sudden” at “the age of 35.”

Rodriguez said that the “saddest part” for all players linked with PEDs but “specifically" regarding Bonds and Clemens was that, “if you stopped their career at the age of 33 or 34, they were both first ballot [Hall of Famers], and then the noise [about PEDs] started. So for me, it’s just a shame. I am certainly cheering for both of them. I like them both very much. They’re both friends, and I’m in their corner.”

In the BBWAA voting announced Tuesday, former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera made history as the first player unanimously voted to Cooperstown, while fellow ex-pitchers Roy Halladay and Mike Mussina, plus former designated hitter Edgar Martinez, also passed the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Former pitcher Curt Schilling, who has carved out a post-baseball career as a controversial right-wing pundit, got the highest share of votes, 60.9, among those who didn’t make it, while Clemens (59.5 percent) and Bonds (59.1 percent) were just behind him.

[Curt Schilling thanks Trump for saying ex-pitcher ‘deserves’ Hall of Fame nod]

Clemens and Bonds can take some solace in the fact that their voting shares have risen each year since 2014, but not at a rate that appears likely to get to 75 percent in three years' time. While the BBWAA electorate has gotten younger, more analytics-minded and less unforgiving of PED associations in recent years, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that an informal poll of some who voted against Bonds and Clemens revealed that very few are open to changing their minds.

“In my view, they used and therefore cheated,” the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy said of the duo in an email to Passan. “I don’t buy ‘they were already Hall of Fame players.’ If you lead the Masters by 10 strokes and cheat on the 18th hole of the final day, you are DQ’d. You lose. Because of the cheating.”

Rodriguez, though, had nothing but praise for Bonds and Clemens, telling the “First Take” panel that while he didn’t “have a vote” for the Hall of Fame, “The greatest single pitcher I’ve ever seen in my life, that I played with and against, is Roger Clemens, and the same goes for Barry Bonds. I mean, both of these guys played into their mid-40s. They loved the game. They both had incredible work ethic.

"Obviously, we know the elephant in the room, but what I will tell you is: I’ve never seen a better hitter, baseball player, and I’ve never seen a better pitcher than those two.”

[Mike Mussina won with elegance and consistency. He’s a well-deserved Hall of Famer.]

Bonds, who was associated with the BALCO steroids scandal, and Clemens, who was named in the Mitchell report on PED use in the major leagues, were both indicted on charges of perjury related to their denials of such usage. After their careers ended in 2007, Rodriguez became the active baseball superstar most identified with cheating, particularly after he admitted in 2009 that he had used steroids upon the joining the Rangers in 2001, and he was suspended for the 2014 season over his involvement with a south Florida anti-aging clinic that provided steroids to several major leaguers.

“I would love to get in [to the Hall of Fame], but I understand that I made my own bed," Rodriguez said Wednesday. “So if I don’t make it to the Hall of Fame, I can live with that.

"I will be bummed, it would suck and I can’t believe that I put myself in this situation. But if that happens, I have no one to blame but myself.”

Read more from The Post:

Ichiro Suzuki, 45, reportedly signs minor league deal with Mariners in comeback bid

The only thing getting warmer on baseball’s tepid hot stove is the tension

Redskins fans are furious with Bruce Allen, and that’s just how Dan Snyder likes it