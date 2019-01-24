

Neymar goes down against Strasbourg. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

Neymar left the pitch in tears Wednesday evening after suffering what his Paris Saint-Germain manager said was an injury to “the same foot, the same place,” referring to the foot injury that sidelined the Brazilian star from February 2018 until the World Cup last summer.

The injury occurred in a 2-0 French Cup victory over against Strasbourg in which Neymar was fouled a number of times. At one point, he was fouled three times over a short span by Moataz Zemzemi and responded with a “rainbow flick” over Zemzemi’s head. After that, he had to leave the pitch, apparently in tears. Because it was Neymar, a superstar who is frequently bashed for his flopping ways and emotional play, the injury provoked each side.

“It’s Neymar’s style, but don’t come and complain when you get kicked,” Strasbourg’s Anthony Goncalves said (via the BBC). “He is a great player, I respect him. He can enjoy himself but don’t come blubbering afterwards.”

PSG Manager Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar had “a reactivation of the lesion of the fifth right metatarsal” and described him as “worried because it is the same foot, the same place.”

Neymar destroys Moataz Zemzemi with a rainbow flick after being kicked by him three times in a row. pic.twitter.com/qIg0DAC6w1 — Ball Street (@BallStreet) January 24, 2019

It was not immediately clear how long Neymar might be sidelined, with PSG saying on its website that “all therapeutic options” would be considered. PSG has two big games coming up against Manchester United, on Feb. 12 in Old Trafford and in Paris on March 6. “It was a situation where he was fouled three times, one after the other. The referee didn’t give anything,” Tuchel said. “He twisted his foot.”

Strasbourg Manager Thierry Laurey said his players were not acting out of malice. “There are moments when you have to play tough, it’s as simple as that,” Laurey said. “There are moments when, if you go over the limit a little bit, you have to expect that you are going to get a kick or two. I didn’t ask my players to go and kick Neymar, but I understand why the players had had enough of someone who was looking to tease and taunt them a bit.”

Neymar had surgery to repair the cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot after suffering the injury last year and recovered in time to play for Brazil in Russia.

