

D.J. Swearinger. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

One month after the Redskins released him for repeatedly criticizing his teammates and coaches to media, Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger took another shot at his former team on Instagram.

Swearinger shared a photo on Wednesday of himself with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who signed a one-year contract this week that ended any speculation about whether he would return for a 16th season. In the comments of that innocuous post, Swearinger responded to a fan who suggested that he was out of his mind for thinking Arizona would be better than Washington in 2019 with some harsh criticism of Redskins Coach Jay Gruden.

“Y’all will never win big bro,” Swearinger wrote. “I’ve seen championship swagger from a coach [Bruce Arians] he a OG. That coach y’all have will never win big cause it ain it him to coach discipline. it ain in him to chew somebody out in practice cause they lacking. when u say I’m a cancer for wanting to practice harder or wanting to get coached harder just to win then winning prolly not for you or you don’t understand that hard work pays off. Mediocre work get you beat! Remember This winners are born but champions are made. A strong leader of men make others around him better. Spread Peace Love And Elevation In everything you do lil brudda! Be Easy!!”

Arians, who was hired as the Buccaneers’ head coach earlier this month, was the Cardinals’ coach during Swearinger’s previous stint in Arizona.

Swearinger took veiled shots at Gruden throughout his two seasons in Washington, repeatedly bemoaning the team’s lack of preparation and poor practice habits after losses.

“It’s just blah, blah,” Swearinger said after an ugly loss to the Chargers in 2017. “Okay, we’re out here to practice, blah. We’ve got to practice better. I’ve been saying that all year . . . Y’know, we’re not prepared. It’s all of us: players and coaches. So, we’ve got to be more prepared.”

That theme continued this season. Swearinger made similar comments after a Thanksgiving Day loss at Dallas and later clarified in an Instagram post that his comments had “nothing to do” with his coaches, but rather were directed at his teammates. After Swearinger ripped defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and openly questioned his play-calling following a loss to the Titans in Week 16, the Redskins decided they had heard enough from their vocal defensive leader. Gruden told reporters that he had multiple conversations with Swearinger about airing his grievances to media.

“I’ve had many talks with him in the past,” Gruden, who is 35-44-1 in Washington and has missed the postseason in four of his first five seasons, said after Swearinger was cut. “Obviously, I didn’t get through to him so, again, that’s my responsibility . . . Obviously, he wasn’t happy. He voiced his displeasure many, many times. At the end of the day, we thought it was best for him to let him go and best for us moving forward.”

Swearinger, who has played on four different teams during his first six seasons in the league, had 53 tackles and four interceptions for the Redskins in 2018 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

