Jon Hoke, a longtime coach at the college and NFL levels, will be Maryland’s defensive coordinator, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

Hoke will fill the final open coordinator position under Coach Michael Locksley, who was hired by Maryland on Dec. 4. Two positions on the 10-person coaching staff remained unfilled.

Hoke, 62, spent the last three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching defensive backs. He coached the same position with the Houston Texans (2002-2008) and the Chicago Bears (2009-2014). In 2015, he served as South Carolina’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Hoke has previously worked as a defensive coordinator in the college ranks, most recently at Florida from 1999 to 2001 and at Kent State in 1993.

Hoke’s brother, Brady, is also a longtime coach with most of his experience coming at the college level, most recently at Tennessee, Oregon and Michigan. This season, Brady Hoke coached defensive linemen for the Carolina Panthers.

Locksley hired Scottie Montgomery as offensive coordinator last week, in addition to Mike Miller (tight ends) and John Reagan (offensive line). After Maryland announced those new staff members, it hired Joker Phillips to coach wide receivers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Phillips, 55, most recently held the same position at Cincinnati.

The two openings are both on defense. Locksley hired Cory Robinson to coach defensive backs, but the university has not announced a coach for linebackers or the defensive line. John Papuchis, who most recently served as defensive coordinator at North Carolina, has been named special teams coordinator but could also have a role with the defense.

Read more:

Quarterback Josh Jackson becomes latest Virginia Tech player to announce intention to transfer

Terps basketball comes back down to earth in a loss against Michigan State

The wild card in Big Ten’s bid for 10 NCAA tournament berths is . . . Rutgers!?

Maryland women feed off their bigs in a win over Penn State

The Alabama football machine rebuilt Michael Locksley’s career