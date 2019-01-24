

Quarterback Josh Jackson announced via social media Wednesday he would be transferring from Virginia Tech. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson on Wednesday announced his intention to transfer, becoming the latest member of the football program to do so amid a flurry of defections following the Hokies’ first losing season since 1992.

Jackson, a redshirt sophomore, revealed his decision via a post on Twitter that read in part:

“But after much thought, consideration and discussion with m family, we think it’d be best for me to pursue my academic and football career elsewhere.”

Jackson set Virginia Tech freshman records for passing yards (2,991) and touchdowns (20) in 2017 as the program’s first freshman starter since 2007. He started three games this season before breaking the fibula in his left leg during a 45-39 loss to Old Dominion.

Redshirt junior transfer Ryan Willis replaced Jackson and helped the Hokies extend their streak of consecutive bowl appearances, college football’s longest active streak, to 26. Virginia Tech lost to Cincinnati, 35-31, in the Military Bowl and finished the season with a 6-7 record.

The announcement from Jackson comes on the heels of other notable players who indicated they would be leaving Virginia Tech, including running back Deshawn McClease, wide receiver Eric Kumah and tight end Chris Cunningham.

“I respect the fact that each individual’s circumstances and situation are different,” Coach Justin Fuente said in a statement released Wednesday. “We will continue to support all our student-athletes and wish them best whether their future is at Virginia Tech or another institution. Our evaluation of all aspects of our football program is constant and ongoing.”

McClease, a redshirt sophomore, was in line to replace senior Steven Peoples as the primary tailback.

Kumah (Forest Park High School), a junior, and Cunningham, a redshirt junior, revealed their intentions to transfer Tuesday. Kumah finished second in receptions (42), yards (559) and touchdowns (seven) for the Hokies this past season.

It was unclear whether Jackson would have regained his starting job entering next season following the performance of Willis, who threw for 2,716 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Freshman Quincy Patterson also remains in the mix at the position. Patterson played in only three games this season for the Hokies but at 6 feet 4, 236 pounds was highly recruited out of high school, getting looks from programs such as Michigan State and Penn State.

“I’m very excited about the character and the talent of the young men on our team and remain enthused about the potential of this football team for 2019 and beyond,” said Fuente, who completed his third season at Virginia Tech.

