

The Redskins have added Ray Horton to head coach Jay Gruden's defensive staff. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Redskins have hired veteran NFL defensive coordinator Ray Horton to be their defensive backs coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Horton, 58, was a star safety for the Bengals and Cowboys in the 1980s and early 1990s before becoming an assistant defensive backs coach with the Redskins in 1994. He was the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator in 2011 and 2012, and held the same title for the Cleveland Browns in 2013 and 2016 and Tennessee Titans in 2014 and 2015.

None of his six defenses as a coordinator ranked better than 15th in the NFL in yards allowed, but those numbers were skewed by the fact his run defenses were in the bottom of the league. Three times in his six years as a coordinator, his teams were in the top 10 of fewest passing yards given up. His 2012 Cardinals defense was second in the league in interceptions.

Horton, who has not coached since being fired by the Browns following the 2016 season, will replace Torrian Gray, who recently took a job as a defensive backs coach at the University of Florida. The Redskins, who hired Nate Kaczor as special teams coach last week, still have to replace inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, who left for a similar job at Green Bay.

The Redskins finished 15th overall in passing yards allowed last year, although that ranking was helped by the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars had only 20 passing yards against them during a December game.

Coach Jay Gruden did not attend this week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., so that he could interview assistant coach candidates.

