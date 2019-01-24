

Nantes fans gathered to await news about Emiliano Sala. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

As the sister of Emiliano Sala pleaded for authorities to continue to search for her brother and the pilot of their missing plane, the search of the English Channel and its islands has ended after three days, with an official calling their chances of survival “extremely remote.”

Sala’s sister, Romina, begged in a BBC Wales Facebook live post, “Please, please, please don’t stop the search. We understand the effort but please don’t stop the search. For us, they are still alive. It is difficult to express our feelings at the moment because everything is really hard.”

Romina added, “I know in my heart Emiliano is still alive.”

Harbor master Captain David Barker expressed sympathy for the family’s feelings (via the BBC), but said, “I’m absolutely confident that we couldn’t have done any more.”

The 28-year-old athlete from Argentina and his 60-year-old pilot, David Ibbotson, were en route from Nantes, France, to Wales, where Sala was to join the Cardiff City team he signed with last week, when contact with the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft was lost at 8:23 p.m. local time Monday, a little over an hour after takeoff. It had been flying at 5,000 feet when permission was granted by air traffic control on the island of Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, to descend to 2,300. According to the BBC, the plane had dropped off radar near the Casquets lighthouse, the site of many shipwrecks.

“Despite the best efforts of air and search assets from the Channel Islands, UK and France, which has covered an area of approximately 1,700 square miles — with a significant amount of this searched more than once — and having examined mobile phone data and satellite imagery, we have been unable to find any trace of the aircraft, the pilot or the passenger,” Barker announced Thursday afternoon. “There have been over 24 hours of continuous searching, with 80 hours combined flying time across three planes and five helicopters. Two lifeboats have also been involved as well as assistance from various passing ships and fishing boats.

"We reviewed all the information available to us, as well as knowing what emergency equipment was on board, and have taken the difficult decision to end the search.

“The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote.”

Barker added that, although the last aircraft involved in the search has landed, “the incident remains open and we will be broadcasting to all vessels and aircraft in the area to keep a lookout for any trace of the aircraft. This will continue indefinitely.”

The search had continued even though hopes were waning that the men had somehow survived in the cold water and strong currents. In his last tweet Monday, Sala had bade farewell to his Nantes teammates with a caption “the last goodbye.”

As fans of those the French and Welsh teams mourned, Cardiff City Chairman Mehmet Dalman vowed a complete search for “all the facts” even as he added that Sala and not the team had arranged the transportation that is part of the investigation. In a WhatsApp message to friends back home in Argentina, Sala reportedly had expressed worry about the flight (via Ole). “I’m here on a plane that looks like it’s about to fall apart, and I’m going to Cardiff, crazy, tomorrow we already start, and in the afternoon we start training, boys, in my new team.”

A later message, reportedly sent by Sala, he said, “How are you guys, all good? If you do not have any more news from [me] in an hour-and-a-half, I don’t know if they need to send someone to find me . . . I am getting scared!”

