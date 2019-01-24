

North head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders talks with North quarterback Drew Lock of Missouri (3) during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MOBILE, Ala. — The Washington Redskins have met with all eight quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl this week as the organization continues to do its homework before the NFL Draft on April 25.

Team president Bruce Allen wouldn’t single out the position as a priority when he met with the media Tuesday, but with the future of Alex Smith unknown, the team is likely at least considering taking a signal-caller at some point during the draft’s three days. Smith continues to recover from two broken bones in his leg, an injury that could be career-ending. He was seen at the Washington Wizards game this week in a bulky cast and a large, metal brace-like apparatus and was on crutches. That was his first public appearance since breaking the right leg in Week 11.

[Bruce Allen’s contempt for Redskins fans is clear — he thinks they’re buying this]

Participating at the Senior bowl is North Carolina State’s Ryan Finley, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson, West Virginia’s Will Grier, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew, Penn State’s Trace McSorley and Duke’s Daniel Jones.

Lock is a possible first-rounder that grinned after being asked if he talked with the Redskins. During the lead-up to the draft, the 6-foot-3, 223-pounder wants to show his athletic ability and that he can move around the pocket and extend the play. He finished ranked No. 2 in Southeastern Conference with 12,193 career passing yards and his 99 career touchdown passes rank No. 3 all-time in the conference. Lock, who led the nation with 44 touchdown passes in 2017, has a message for teams during his meetings.

“You can look at arm talent, you can look at size, you can look at height and weight and all of the above,” Lock said Wednesday. “But I think the biggest thing is how’s a quarterback going to go in and adjust in a locker room? How’s he going to be able to take over a locker room?

“Just kind of the personality I have, the stuff I’ve been through at Missouri, I’d be able to go through any situation. Whether it was a really good team that came off a good year, I’d be able to go in and kind of back the swag that they already have. Or if it’s a team that didn’t win a lot of football games. I went through a couple rough seasons at Mizzou where I feel like I’ve learned how to adjust in seasons like that.”

[Redskins fans are furious with Bruce Allen, and that’s just how Dan Snyder likes it]

McSorley, an Ashburn native and former All-Met from Briar Woods, met with Redskins vice president of player personnel Doug Williams. The 6-foot, 200-pounder finished his career with the Nittany Lions ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten with 11,596 career total yards and No. 4 with 77 career touchdown passes. The goal is to prove he has NFL arm talent in addition to being a dynamic runner.

“It’d be awesome [to end up in Washington], I grew up there,” McSorley said Wednesday. “Being able to come back and play for my hometown team growing up, be able to go back home, would be an amazing opportunity.

“[I want to show] I’m a competitor. My leadership ability. I can make all the throws. All those kind of things, the physical attributes that people were doubting about me, I want to come prove all those wrong.”

Colt McCoy is the only other quarterback on the Redskins roster that will be under contract when the 2019 league year begins on March 13, so at least one more arm will be added. The Redskins hold the No. 15 pick in the draft.

More Redskins:

In rare appearance, Bruce Allen discusses state of the Redskins after another trying season

Redskins expect Reuben Foster will avoid an NFL suspension

Bruce Allen on Redskins’ QB future: ‘If anyone can come back,’ it’s Alex Smith