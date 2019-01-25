

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, right, speaks with General Manager John Dorsey in 2017. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Browns are heading into about as upbeat an offseason as they’ve experienced since returning to the NFL in 1999, and not because they have a new head coach or plenty of salary-cap space — that all-too-frequent combination hasn’t worked very well for them in recent years — but because they appear to have a solid management structure and, most importantly, a rapidly ascending quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

Of course, for beleaguered Cleveland fans and others who have followed the team’s misfortunes, a cynical yet inevitable question arises: How will the Browns screw this up? One fairly reasonable answer might be that they won’t, but a lengthy report Thursday made a persuasive case that if they do, it will likely have something to do with owner Jimmy Haslam.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, who made headlines a year ago with a behind-the-scenes look at power struggles among the Patriots, this time delved into the NFL’s most pitiable franchise, in particular Haslam’s unsteady guidance of it since buying the Browns in 2012. Among the eye-opening details Wickersham’s report unearthed, some of which have emerged before in various forms, were these tidbits:

After firing first-year head coach Rob Chudzinksi following a 4-12 season in 2013, the Browns looked into trading for Jim Harbaugh from the 49ers, and they discovered that Adam Gase, who was recommended highly by Peyton Manning, “wanted nothing to do” with Cleveland.

Then-general manager Ray Farmer wanted to take wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the first round of the 2014 draft, but Haslam preferred quarterback Johnny Manziel, who had texted his desire to be a Brown to then-quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains.

Some Browns executives wanted to select quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in that draft, but, per Wickersham, “something about Bridgewater’s handshake rubbed Haslam the wrong way.”

The struggles to come to a consensus during that draft were on display to several of the owner’s friends and family members, as well as some team sponsors, who had been invited not just to visit the team’s war room but, in an unusual scene, were allowed to stick around the crowded space as picks were deliberated on the clock.

Marketing executives took to projecting social-media interactions involving the Browns onto a large wall at the team facility, but the results of a search under the hashtag “#dp,” intended to refer to the well-known “Dawg Pound” group of fans, included “an array of porn” that was shown for over 20 minutes “until a tech employee killed the feed.”

Haslam gave football operations chief Sashi Brown, who had a degree from Harvard Law School, the nickname “Obama,” which “offended many in the building as racial stereotyping.”

In 2016, Brown and others in his analytics-minded front office were overruled on their choice of Sean McDermott as head coach, with Haslam preferring what he saw as Hue Jackson’s ability to “relate better to players,” even though Jackson was not enthused about the team’s intention to pursue a total rebuild.

Haslam found Jackson’s public acclaim for quarterback Carson Wentz, drafted second overall by the Eagles in 2016 after the Browns traded out of that spot, to be “disingenuous,” as Wickersham put it, because the owner felt that Jackson did not make a strong pitch for Wentz before the trade.

With the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, Jackson made it clear he wanted the Browns to draft defensive end Myles Garrett — and definitely not quarterback Mitchell Trubisky — after which the coach “enraged the front office” by bemoaning the fact that the team hadn’t provided him with either Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes.

Around the time Haslam fired Brown but kept Jackson while bringing in General Manager John Dorsey, the owner’s wife, Dee Haslam, said in a team office, “We just don’t know what we are doing,” also saying at times, “If we’d known how hard it would be, we never would have bought the team.” Through a team spokesman, she denied saying that.

When Dorsey told Jackson he was fired, the coach replied with, “Get the f--- out of my office.”

In all, Wickersham painted a fairly damning portrait of Haslam as unable to stay the course with any one plan for the Browns, and far too receptive to different agendas among his employees, often at the same time. However, the 64-year-old owner was also portrayed as a good listener with a genuine eagerness to learn the details of his operation and get at “the unvarnished truth.”

Haslam mostly just listened at a news conference last week introducing Freddie Kitchens as the Browns' new head coach — the owner’s fourth such hire since buying the team, not including Gregg Williams’s 2018 stint in an interim capacity. The Cleveland Plain Dealer took that as a reflection of Haslam’s newfound willingness to let his GM, Dorsey, run the show, as it did the fact that Kitchens will report to Dorsey and not directly to the owner, as had been the case with Browns head coaches in the past.

It’s possible that Haslam has learned some difficult lessons from his relatively brief but remarkably turbulent tenure as the team’s owner. He could even learn a thing or two, in all likelihood, from the ESPN feature, but it would be understandable if he found it too painful too peruse.

