Leonardo Jara, the Boca Juniors right back whom D.C. United has targeted to fill a significant defensive void, was scheduled to undergo a physical in Washington on Friday ahead of what the MLS club hopes is a deal before training camp moves to Florida on Sunday.

Jara, 27, arrived from Buenos Aires on Thursday. If final details are settled on both a contract and loan arrangement with Argentina club Boca Juniors, he will join his new teammates in Clearwater, Fla., soon.

A veteran of Argentina’s top-flight league and the famed Copa Libertadores competition, Jara is pegged to become United’s starter on the right corner. He would fill a position that, in 2018, was occupied by Nick DeLeon (now with Toronto FC) and Oniel Fisher (recovering from ACL surgery).

Jara would become the second newcomer from Argentina, joining midfielder Lucas Rodriguez, who is on loan from Estudiantes. He would also reunite with playmaker Luciano Acosta, his teammate in 2015 when both were at Estudiantes.

A fourth Argentine, midfielder Yamil Asad, is probably not going to return after his loan from Velez Sarsfield expired. United, however, has not ruled out a breakthrough in a case that has dragged on for months.

United officials did not want to comment on Jara’s status, though multiple members of the organization confirmed he had arrived in the D.C. area.

News of United’s pursuit of Jara surfaced about a week ago.

>> United remains in the market for a striker to back up English star Wayne Rooney, but whether or not reinforcements arrive, the coaching staff is planning to test Costa Rican midfielder Ulises Segura as a front-line option.

In his first MLS season last year, Segura was a defensive midfielder and wide midfielder. However, he has played as a withdrawn forward during his career and, United believes, possesses the skill set to fill a secondary role on the front line, if needed.

Rooney will serve as the lone forward in the formation, but over the course of a long season, he is going to need breaks late in matches and, perhaps on occasion, begin games as a reserve.

At the moment, United does not employ any other experienced forwards. Darren Mattocks was claimed by FC Cincinnati in the expansion draft, though United had no intention of retaining him after the sides did not see eye to eye over playing time following Rooney’s arrival last summer.

>> Richie Williams, who starred with United in MLS’s early years and has held several coaching jobs since retirement as a player, has reached an agreement in principle to become head coach of Loudoun United, D.C.'s second-division team, the Insider has learned from multiple people close to the talks.

Without publicly identifying candidates, General Manager Dave Kasper said this week that the organization was nearing a decision. Williams, sources said, emerged as the front-runner ahead of, among others, former MLS midfielder Marcelo Sarvas and ex-Venezuelan national team coach Richard Paez.

Williams, 48, was most recently a U.S. national team assistant, a job that ended last month when newly appointed head coach Gregg Berhalter formed his own staff.

Williams was on the New York Red Bulls staff from 2006 to ’09 and had two stints as the interim head coach; guided the U.S. under-17 and under-18 squads; and was a Real Salt Lake assistant.

As a tenacious defensive midfielder, the University of Virginia graduate was a D.C. teammate of United Coach Ben Olsen.

>> Loudoun United will begin its inaugural season March 9 at Nashville. A 5,000-seat stadium is under construction in Leesburg and won’t open until Aug. 9. The venues for the first six home games, including the May 3 debut against Bethlehem Steel, remain undecided.

>> Rooney did not participate in full workouts Friday because of a minor ailment and instead retreated to the fitness room at The St. James sports complex in Springfield. ... Homegrown signing Donovan Pines was excused from practice in order to take exams at the University of Maryland. He’ll rejoin the group this weekend. ... United will begin two-a-day workouts Monday in Clearwater, leading to the preseason opener next Saturday against Bethlehem Steel, the Philadelphia Union’s USL affiliate.

